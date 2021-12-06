Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas O’Brien: We make Gayfield a fortress, teams know they’re in for a battle against Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
December 6 2021, 8.10am
The Arbroath players put their bodies on the line as Thomas O'Brien (5) watches as Dylan Tait fires in a shot at goal.
The Arbroath players put their bodies on the line as Thomas O'Brien (5) watches as Dylan Tait fires in a shot at goal.

Arbroath are enjoying their football this season, particularly at ‘fortress’ Gayfield, according to defender Thomas O’Brien.

The Lichties made it eight games unbeaten on Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers and remain unbeaten at home since the first game of the season.

Despite a frustrating afternoon, O’Brien believes a point apiece was fair, as another team struggled to find their feet at Gayfield.

Fortress

“Arbroath is a hard place to come. We try and make it a fortress here,” he said.

“You know the first thing you have to do is battle at Gayfield.

“No matter if it’s the Championship or League Two, the gaffer expects to win games.

“That goes right through the team and you get that winning hunger to go on, no matter if you’re at home or away. Yeah, it will be tough but if we put 100% in, we’ve got a good chance.”

Dick Campbell’s side enjoyed the best chances of the game on Saturday with a couple of late efforts from Bobby Linn squandered and a glorious chance for Ricky Little early in the first half.

The defender was unmarked in the six-yard area but couldn’t direct his header on goal.

Ricky Little

On the stroke of half time, centre-back Little had to be replaced after clashing heads with Christophe Berra.

He initially refused medical attention and had to be physically moved towards the sideline by O’Brien and James Craigen.

Ricky Little and Christophe Berra clash head as they go for the ball.
Ricky Little and Christophe Berra clash head as they go for the ball.

Despite coming back onto the field, he had to come off again shortly after. It was revealed after the game he was suffering from a concussion and now faces a spell out of action to recover.

“In the first half, I thought we were good. We were on top of the game,” O’Brien said.

“Then Ricky got a bad head injury. Ricky obviously wears his heart on his sleeve, he’s a great player for Arbroath.

Ricky Little refuses treatment from the Arbroath medical team after the head clash with Christophe Berra.
Ricky Little refuses treatment from the Arbroath medical team after the head clash with Christophe Berra.

“He’s taken a head knock and, in this day, and age you can’t be too careful and it was the right decision to take him off and get him looked over by the doc properly.

“I think he has a concussion so; I think he’s out for a couple of weeks, I’m not quite sure how it works.

“But it was the right decision, it looked like a bad one. He’s a big player, so he’ll be a miss.”

