Thomas O’Brien: We make Gayfield a fortress, teams know they’re in for a battle against Arbroath

Arbroath are enjoying their football this season, particularly at ‘fortress’ Gayfield, according to defender Thomas O’Brien.

The Lichties made it eight games unbeaten on Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers and remain unbeaten at home since the first game of the season.

Despite a frustrating afternoon, O’Brien believes a point apiece was fair, as another team struggled to find their feet at Gayfield.

“Arbroath is a hard place to come. We try and make it a fortress here,” he said.

“You know the first thing you have to do is battle at Gayfield.

“No matter if it’s the Championship or League Two, the gaffer expects to win games.

“That goes right through the team and you get that winning hunger to go on, no matter if you’re at home or away. Yeah, it will be tough but if we put 100% in, we’ve got a good chance.”

Dick Campbell’s side enjoyed the best chances of the game on Saturday with a couple of late efforts from Bobby Linn squandered and a glorious chance for Ricky Little early in the first half.

The defender was unmarked in the six-yard area but couldn’t direct his header on goal.

On the stroke of half time, centre-back Little had to be replaced after clashing heads with Christophe Berra.

He initially refused medical attention and had to be physically moved towards the sideline by O’Brien and James Craigen.

Despite coming back onto the field, he had to come off again shortly after. It was revealed after the game he was suffering from a concussion and now faces a spell out of action to recover.

“In the first half, I thought we were good. We were on top of the game,” O’Brien said.

“Then Ricky got a bad head injury. Ricky obviously wears his heart on his sleeve, he’s a great player for Arbroath.

“He’s taken a head knock and, in this day, and age you can’t be too careful and it was the right decision to take him off and get him looked over by the doc properly.

“I think he has a concussion so; I think he’s out for a couple of weeks, I’m not quite sure how it works.

“But it was the right decision, it looked like a bad one. He’s a big player, so he’ll be a miss.”