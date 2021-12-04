Dick Campbell accuses Raith Rovers of gamesmanship and says Fifers paid Arbroath ‘the biggest compliment’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell believes Raith Rovers achieved what they set out to do, fighting out for a draw with Arbroath.

The Gayfield clash certainly wasn’t a classic with scrappy football throughout much of the game.

There were flashes of creativity and just a sprinkling of chances, but none were fully taken and the sides went home with a point apiece.

The result keeps Arbroath in fifth place, still just three points off league leaders Inverness.

Arbroath gaffer Campbell said his side had the better opportunities but lacked that cutting edge.

‘Best chances’

“We had the best chances but thought we got caught up in the game and our quality suffered, in the final third of the park,” he said.

“I thought we got caught up in the game in the second half, to our detriment.

“I think Raith Rovers paid us the biggest complement we’ve had this season.

“They played five at the back, three centre-halves.

“They managed the game, they took ten minutes on every set piece, kicking the ball away – they came up here and played for the draw and got it.”

‘Respected’

It was a fairly even game and a draw, on the whole, a fair result. Much of the game was fought out in the middle of the park with hard tackles and fouls aplenty.

The home side came flying out the traps early on with Joel Nouble and Ricky Little denied early on.

The Lichties edged the game on the number of shots, and substitute Bobby Linn was denied twice by keeper Jamie McDonald when he was through on goal.

Campbell was left to rue those opportunities and more at the end of the game.

“We had about 60% of possession, the best chances fell to us – Bobby was clean through twice.

“I don’t know why he hits it so early, there’s no one near him. He’d usually go up and hit it passed the goalie.

“We had five balls in the six-yard box in the first half, but couldn’t get anybody on them.

“I would also say Raith Rovers are a good side and I’m happy we didn’t lose a goal.

“It just shows how far we’ve come and we’re respected all over.”