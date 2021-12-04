Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell accuses Raith Rovers of gamesmanship and says Fifers paid Arbroath ‘the biggest compliment’

By Scott Lorimer
December 4 2021, 10.11pm
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell speaks to the linesman during the clash with Raith Rovers at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell believes Raith Rovers achieved what they set out to do, fighting out for a draw with Arbroath.

The Gayfield clash certainly wasn’t a classic with scrappy football throughout much of the game.

There were flashes of creativity and just a sprinkling of chances, but none were fully taken and the sides went home with a point apiece.

Arbroath's James Craigen has words with referee Craig Napier at full time.
The result keeps Arbroath in fifth place, still just three points off league leaders Inverness.

Arbroath gaffer Campbell said his side had the better opportunities but lacked that cutting edge.

‘Best chances’

“We had the best chances but thought we got caught up in the game and our quality suffered, in the final third of the park,” he said.

“I thought we got caught up in the game in the second half, to our detriment.

“I think Raith Rovers paid us the biggest complement we’ve had this season.

“They played five at the back, three centre-halves.

“They managed the game, they took ten minutes on every set piece, kicking the ball away – they came up here and played for the draw and got it.”

‘Respected’

It was a fairly even game and a draw, on the whole, a fair result. Much of the game was fought out in the middle of the park with hard tackles and fouls aplenty.

The home side came flying out the traps early on with Joel Nouble and Ricky Little denied early on.

The Lichties edged the game on the number of shots, and substitute Bobby Linn was denied twice by keeper Jamie McDonald when he was through on goal.

Bobby Linn fires a late shot in at Raith's goal, but it was saved by Jamie MacDonald.
Campbell was left to rue those opportunities and more at the end of the game.

“We had about 60% of possession, the best chances fell to us – Bobby was clean through twice.

“I don’t know why he hits it so early, there’s no one near him. He’d usually go up and hit it passed the goalie.

“We had five balls in the six-yard box in the first half, but couldn’t get anybody on them.

“I would also say Raith Rovers are a good side and I’m happy we didn’t lose a goal.

“It just shows how far we’ve come and we’re respected all over.”

Arbroath 0-0 Raith Rovers: Lichties and Rovers earn a point apiece in Gayfield stalemate

