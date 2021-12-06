Tayside and Fife record first cases of Omicron Covid variant

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Tayside and Fife have been identified.

A single case has been discovered in each region as a further 23 are confirmed as of December 6.

The latest Scottish Government update released today show the number of cases in Scotland has reached 71.

No information has been released on the severity of the illness experienced by those testing positive.

Scots urged to take test every day

Most of the new cases are in NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, with 27 recorded there, while NHS Lanarkshire has registered 22.

An outbreak in Nairn in the Scottish Highlands has seen eight new cases of Omicron in the region.

It comes as Deputy First Minister John Swinney urges Scots to take a lateral flow test every time they leave home.

Mr Swinney said increasing testing frequency will better contain the virus.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio show, he said: “We’re saying to people that whenever they’re going out and about, whenever they are circulating, they really should be doing those tests on a daily basis.

“We want people to increase the frequency of the use of lateral flow tests away from the two times per week to much more frequently when they are socialising and indeed interacting with others.

“Personally, I am now doing a lateral flow test every day I am going out with the prospect of meeting other members of the public outside my household.

“I would encourage others to do exactly the same because that gives me confidence that I am protecting my household and it gives me confidence I am protecting other people.”

Vaccine passport scheme changed

New rules have now come into place meaning people can show a negative Covid-19 test result in Scotland result to get into clubs, concerts or other large events.

The result can be registered online or by phone with the user then sent a text or email.

Previously, people needed to show proof of vaccination.

Mr Swinney stressed he is not concerned about the accuracy of lateral flow tests and said the devices are a useful tool in the fight to contain coronavirus.

He said: “The lateral flow tests are very reliable. We estimate at different stages there is 80-90% accuracy.

“They are a source of authority on whether individuals have the virus.”