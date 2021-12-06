St Johnstone v Ross County to be played later this month, giving Saints a gruelling SEVEN games in 23 days schedule

St Johnstone’s postponed clash with Ross County will be played later this month – meaning the Perth club will face a gruelling pre-break programme of seven games in just 23 days.
The fixture has been rearranged for Wednesday, January 22.
After this weekend’s match against Aberdeen, Callum Davidson’s men will have a fixture every midweek until the winter shutdown early in the new year.
Their revised schedule is –
Saturday, December 11 – Aberdeen (H)
Wednesday, December 15 – Rangers (A)
Saturday, December 18 – Motherwell (A)
Wednesday, December 22 – Ross County (H)
Sunday, December 26 – Celtic (H)
Wednesday, December 29 – Hearts (A)
Sunday, January 2 – Livingston (A)
