Dundee United star Calum Butcher faces ban sweat as SFA ‘review footage’ of tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull

Dundee United ace Calum Butcher faces an anxious sweat to discover if he will be punished over his tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull.

Butcher was yellow carded for a challenge on Turnbull just nine minutes after coming off the bench in United’s 3-0 defeat at home to Celtic.

Celtic made no issue of the incident in their post-match briefing.

But the tackle was slammed by pundits and former players in the wake of the clash.

Former Dundee and Hibernian star Tam McManus claimed it was ‘disgrace of a tackle.’

He also stated Turnbull was lucky not to ‘have his leg broke (sic).’

Turnbull very lucky not to get his leg broke here. Disgrace of a tackle. https://t.co/kz11h0Ws6Z — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 5, 2021

And according to reports by STV, the Scottish FA are currently reviewing footage of the incident with a view to further action from compliance officer Andrew Phillips.

A panel of three ex-referees will pore over footage and decide whether to pass on incident to Phillips.

And Dundee United will discover by 3pm on Tuesday if Butcher will face further retrospective action via a ‘Fast Track Notice of Complaint.’

Butcher has only just returned from suspension following a red card against Aberdeen in November.