Dundee United star Calum Butcher faces ban sweat as SFA ‘review footage’ of tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Calum Butcher faces ban sweat as SFA ‘review footage’ of tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull

By Ewan Smith
December 6 2021, 3.36pm Updated: December 6 2021, 4.17pm
Calum Butcher made the challenge on David Turnbull just nine minutes after appearing as a sub
Calum Butcher made the challenge on David Turnbull just nine minutes after appearing as a sub

Dundee United ace Calum Butcher faces an anxious sweat to discover if he will be punished over his tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull.

Butcher was yellow carded for a challenge on Turnbull just nine minutes after coming off the bench in United’s 3-0 defeat at home to Celtic.

Celtic made no issue of the incident in their post-match briefing.

But the tackle was slammed by pundits and former players in the wake of the clash.

Calum Butcher was booked for his tackle on David Turnbull but could face further action

Former Dundee and Hibernian star Tam McManus claimed it was ‘disgrace of a tackle.’

He also stated Turnbull was lucky not to ‘have his leg broke (sic).’

And according to reports by STV, the Scottish FA are currently reviewing footage of the incident with a view to further action from compliance officer Andrew Phillips.

A panel of three ex-referees will pore over footage and decide whether to pass on incident to Phillips.

And Dundee United will discover by 3pm on Tuesday if Butcher will face further retrospective action via a ‘Fast Track Notice of Complaint.’

Butcher has only just returned from suspension following a red card against Aberdeen in November.

Jeando Fuchs deals Dundee United ‘high percentage’ sell-on fee blow amid claims of January transfer interest

More from The Courier