Tam Courts hails ‘phenomenal’ Dundee United fans in Aberdeen win as he offers Jeando Fuchs injury update

Tam Courts has saluted the Dundee United fans for the ‘phenomenal’ part they played in his side’s win over Aberdeen.

United claimed a crucial victory over Dons after a late Ian Harkes goal.

That came as both sides finished the game with ten men.

Calum Butcher was red carded for United with Funso Ojo, who was pushed by a home fan, also sent off for a second bookable offence.

United players celebrated the Harkes strike in front of the Eddie Thompson stand as the moved into joint third.

And Courts saluted the supporters for their backing.

“When we got the corner I actually said to Liam Fox ‘if this goes in the roof will come off,'” Courts told Dundee United TV.

🗣 "When the ball hit the back of the net it was a phenomenal eruption in this brilliant stadium" 🎥 Hear from the Gaffer and Louis Appere after a huge win against Aberdeen at Tannadice. 👉 https://t.co/ZiazdYGy11 pic.twitter.com/Qq3xHmhUM7 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) November 20, 2021

“When the ball hit the back of the net there was a phenomenal eruption in this brilliant stadium.

“I’m delighted for the fans to be able to go home and enjoy that win.

“It was an exciting game to be involved in from the side. It was every bit as hard as we expected it to be.

“I think you saw the boys’ spirit, quality, togetherness and their desire to find solutions.

“It is a significant three points for us.”

Tam Courts: We hope Jeano Fuchs will make quick recovery

Meanwhile, fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs could miss Sa”turday’s trip to Ross County after coming off injured in the win over Dons.

Fuchs pulled up and was replaced by Florent Hoti.

And with United facing County, Motherwell and Celtic in the space of a week, the Cameroon-born star faces a race to get fit.

“There’s nothing yet to report,” said Courts. “Jeando felt a little bit of pain at the top part of his leg.

“He will be assessed by our medical staff but is usually a player who recovers quickly.

“He’s an important player for us and we will try to get him back as quickly as we can.”