Tam Courts hails ‘phenomenal’ Dundee United fans in Aberdeen win as he offers Jeando Fuchs injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts hails ‘phenomenal’ Dundee United fans in Aberdeen win as he offers Jeando Fuchs injury update

By Ewan Smith
November 21 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 21 2021, 12.12pm
Ian Harkes enjoyed his celebration with the Dundee United fans
Ian Harkes enjoyed his celebration with the Dundee United fans

Tam Courts has saluted the Dundee United fans for the ‘phenomenal’ part they played in his side’s win over Aberdeen.

United claimed a crucial victory over Dons after a late Ian Harkes goal.

That came as both sides finished the game with ten men.

Calum Butcher was red carded for United with Funso Ojo, who was pushed by a home fan, also sent off for a second bookable offence.

United players celebrated the Harkes strike in front of the Eddie Thompson stand as the moved into joint third.

And Courts saluted the supporters for their backing.

“When we got the corner I actually said to Liam Fox ‘if this goes in the roof will come off,'” Courts told Dundee United TV.

“When the ball hit the back of the net there was a phenomenal eruption in this brilliant stadium.

“I’m delighted for the fans to be able to go home and enjoy that win.

“It was an exciting game to be involved in from the side. It was every bit as hard as we expected it to be.

“I think you saw the boys’ spirit, quality, togetherness and their desire to find solutions.

“It is a significant three points for us.”

Tam Courts: We hope Jeano Fuchs will make quick recovery

Tam Courts hopes Jeando Fuchs will make a quick recovery with the midfielder coming off injured on Saturday

Meanwhile, fans’ favourite Jeando Fuchs could miss Sa”turday’s trip to Ross County after coming off injured in the win over Dons.

Fuchs pulled up and was replaced by Florent Hoti.

And with United facing County, Motherwell and Celtic in the space of a week, the Cameroon-born star faces a race to get fit.

“There’s nothing yet to report,” said Courts. “Jeando felt a little bit of pain at the top part of his leg.

“He will be assessed by our medical staff but is usually a player who recovers quickly.

“He’s an important player for us and we will try to get him back as quickly as we can.”

Funso Ojo flashpoint footage to be reviewed by Dundee United as fan pushes red-carded Aberdeen star