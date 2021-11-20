Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Funso Ojo flashpoint footage to be reviewed by Dundee United as fan pushes Aberdeen star

By Ewan Smith
November 20 2021, 7.03pm Updated: November 20 2021, 11.37pm
Funso Ojo reacts after Dundee United fan pushed him
Dundee United will review footage after a fan PUSHED Aberdeen star Funso Ojo during a dramatic New Firm derby.

Ojo was sent off – for a second bookable offence – after he left the pitch to enter the Eddie Thompson stand at the end of the first half of his side’s 1-0 loss to United.

But video replays clearly show a United fan pushing Ojo at the start of the flashpoint.

And United released a short statement on their website on Saturday night confirming ‘an investigation has commenced into an incident at today’s game’.

United star Calum Butcher had been sent off just four minutes earlier for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Dons ace Christian Ramirez.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass was sent to stands after confronting referee Bobby Madden at half-time.

Aberdeen star Funso Ojo with the Dundee United fans

United ran out winners thanks to a late Ian Harkes strike.

But boss Tam Courts insists he didn’t get a clear view on the red card incidents.

On the fan-Ojo flashpoint, Courts added: “As soon as the ball went out I didn’t see him (Ojo) jump into the billboards.

“I just heard the reaction but expected the game to be restarted. Then I saw he was sent off.

“I’m not entirely sure what the allegations are and I just maintained my focus on the pitch and thankfully we won.”

“Funso Ojo deserved fan protection” – Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said: “The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

“It shouldn’t happen.

“He didn’t go looking for the incident in the first place and has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play.

“He is pushed but goes back towards the incident.

“It is difficult to walk away from, I think.

“If he (Ojo) doesn’t go back towards it he doesn’t give the referee an opportunity.

“But he gave the opportunity to produce a second yellow and they can do that.”

Calum Butcher is sent off for Dundee United against Aberdeen

On the Butcher red card, Courts said: “I didn’t actually see it at the time. I saw Ryan Edwards and their striker coming together.

“But when the referee handed out the red card, I reacted the way I normally do.

“I tend not to dwell on these decisions. The decision is taken and it’s important to be clear about formation and personnel changes.

“I didn’t dwell on it. I haven’t spoken to him (Butcher) or looked at the incident again.

Funso Ojo is restrained by Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist after being sent-off

“It was just a major frustration because it weakened us and gave us an uphill task at that point.”

