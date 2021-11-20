VIDEO: Funso Ojo flashpoint footage to be reviewed by Dundee United as fan pushes Aberdeen star

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United will review footage after a fan PUSHED Aberdeen star Funso Ojo during a dramatic New Firm derby.

Ojo was sent off – for a second bookable offence – after he left the pitch to enter the Eddie Thompson stand at the end of the first half of his side’s 1-0 loss to United.

But video replays clearly show a United fan pushing Ojo at the start of the flashpoint.

And United released a short statement on their website on Saturday night confirming ‘an investigation has commenced into an incident at today’s game’.

Funso Ojo was sent off after an altercation with a Dundee United supporter who shoved the Aberdeen midfielder. pic.twitter.com/rc1QCxwkhb — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 20, 2021

United star Calum Butcher had been sent off just four minutes earlier for an alleged off-the-ball incident with Dons ace Christian Ramirez.

And Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass was sent to stands after confronting referee Bobby Madden at half-time.

United ran out winners thanks to a late Ian Harkes strike.

But boss Tam Courts insists he didn’t get a clear view on the red card incidents.

On the fan-Ojo flashpoint, Courts added: “As soon as the ball went out I didn’t see him (Ojo) jump into the billboards.

“I just heard the reaction but expected the game to be restarted. Then I saw he was sent off.

“I’m not entirely sure what the allegations are and I just maintained my focus on the pitch and thankfully we won.”

“Funso Ojo deserved fan protection” – Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said: “The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

“It shouldn’t happen.

“He didn’t go looking for the incident in the first place and has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play.

“He is pushed but goes back towards the incident.

“It is difficult to walk away from, I think.

“If he (Ojo) doesn’t go back towards it he doesn’t give the referee an opportunity.

“But he gave the opportunity to produce a second yellow and they can do that.”

On the Butcher red card, Courts said: “I didn’t actually see it at the time. I saw Ryan Edwards and their striker coming together.

“But when the referee handed out the red card, I reacted the way I normally do.

“I tend not to dwell on these decisions. The decision is taken and it’s important to be clear about formation and personnel changes.

“I didn’t dwell on it. I haven’t spoken to him (Butcher) or looked at the incident again.

“It was just a major frustration because it weakened us and gave us an uphill task at that point.”