VIDEO: Dundee car fire ‘like a movie’ as owner left in tears

A woman has told how she was left in tears after her car was destroyed in a Dundee fire.

Firefighters were called to Gouride Street in Charleston at around 1.30am and spent nearly two hours tackling the flames.

The fire started in one car before spreading to Paulina Benkowska’s vehicle.

Police say the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Paulina, 37, says it was like a scene out of a movie.

She told The Courier: “At 2am I was woken up by the neighbour ringing the buzzer saying the car was on fire.

“We don’t know who owns the other car, nobody came out to see.

“Our car has been caught by the other one.

“Police have been asking around and are going to be checking cameras.

“I was shocked, I was sobbing on the phone to my daughter.

Charleston cars fire ‘like a movie’

“You don’t expect to look out and see your car ablaze.

“I feel like it is a movie, it is not real.

“The whole street was out last night but nobody saw what happened.

“They couldn’t get the fire out for a long time as (the car) had a full tank.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05am on Monday, we were made aware of two cars being on fire in the Gourdie Street area of Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to two cars on fire on Gourdie Street at 1.55am.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Macalpine Road fire station.

“Fire crews dealt with two vehicles on fire before stopping at 3.41am.”