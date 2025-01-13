VIDEO: Dundee car fire ‘like a movie’ as owner left in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee car fire ‘like a movie’ as owner left in tears

Two vehicles were destroyed in the early morning blaze.

By Lucy Scarlett & Ellidh Aitken

A woman has told how she was left in tears after her car was destroyed in a Dundee fire.

Firefighters were called to Gouride Street in Charleston at around 1.30am and spent nearly two hours tackling the flames.

The fire started in one car before spreading to Paulina Benkowska’s vehicle.

Police say the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Paulina, 37, says it was like a scene out of a movie.

She told The Courier: “At 2am I was woken up by the neighbour ringing the buzzer saying the car was on fire.

Firefighters tackling the blaze. Image: Paulina Benkowska
Flames shooting from the cars. Image: Paulina Benkowska

“We don’t know who owns the other car, nobody came out to see.

“Our car has been caught by the other one.

“Police have been asking around and are going to be checking cameras.

“I was shocked, I was sobbing on the phone to my daughter.

Charleston cars fire ‘like a movie’

“You don’t expect to look out and see your car ablaze.

“I feel like it is a movie, it is not real.

“The whole street was out last night but nobody saw what happened.

“They couldn’t get the fire out for a long time as (the car) had a full tank.”

The fire started in one car before spreading. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The damage to Paulina’s car. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The cars have been destroyed,. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Two burned cars.
The aftermath of the fire. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.05am on Monday, we were made aware of two cars being on fire in the Gourdie Street area of Dundee.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to two cars on fire on Gourdie Street at 1.55am.

“Two appliances were dispatched from Macalpine Road fire station.

“Fire crews dealt with two vehicles on fire before stopping at 3.41am.”

More from Dundee

Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women's football
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
2
Missing person Kevin Young.
Appeal to trace Dundee man last seen six months ago
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Jim Hunter obituary Picture shows; Jim Hunter . N/A. Supplied by Hunter family Date; Unknown
Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following…
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
63 Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets
4
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry car blaze 'like a bonfire' as street taped off
Emergency crews at the scene on Dundonald Street.
Traffic 'chaos' as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire

Conversation