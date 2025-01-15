6 fire crews tackle ‘significant’ blaze in Brechin as road sealed off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

6 fire crews tackle ‘significant’ blaze in Brechin as road sealed off

Police are also at the scene and Brechin Community Campus buses have been diverted.

By Finn Nixon & Lindsey Hamilton
Firefighters at North Latch Road, Brechin
The road has been sealed off as crews tackle the fire. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Six fire crews are tackling a “significant” housefire in Brechin.

Several firefighters are at the scene on North Latch Road in the Angus town.

Police have closed the road from Duke Street to the A90 flyover.

Pedestrians are also unable to enter the cordoned-off road.

School buses to nearby Brechin Community Campus have been diverted to collect pupils from near the Coop on Trinity Street.

Parents have been sent a text advising them of the changes.

‘Significant’ blaze in Brechin house, says fire boss

Scottish Fire and Rescue group commander Craig Wallace is one of several firefighters at the scene.

“It’s a significant fire,” he told The Courier.

“But there are no casualties

“Our crews have worked hard to contain the fire in the roof space and prevent it from spreading to much of the rest of the house.”

The fire broke out on North Latch Road. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The road has been taped off. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
A firefighter on North Latch Road, Brechin.
A firefighter on North Latch Road. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Six appliances were called out at 1.56pm.

“Crews from Brechin, Montrose, Laurencekirk, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Blackness Road in Dundee are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Dunnichen Stone
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Forfar restaurant
The Easterbank entrance to Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar. Image: Google
Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery
Angus Council will set its budget in late February. Image: PA
Angus residents warned 15% council tax hike would be needed to fill £9.5m budget…
8
Brechin firm Royalux Competitions has tens of thousands of social media followers. Image: Supplied
Watchdog raps Angus competition firm after changing rules to let supplier's brother keep prize
Neil and Amanda Anderson with the Abbey Theatre building in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath couple with cancer and dementia face uncertain 2025 as 'perfect' home could be…
A glamping boat on a farm near Forfar has won planning permission. Image: Nether Finlarg Glamping
Angus Planning Ahead: Glamping boat go-ahead and eco home refused
Fornethy House
Pensioner to stand trial accused of historical Angus school abuse
Forfar Library
Forfar Library staff 'devastated' after donation box stolen
Gavin Ross
Serial sex pest from Forfar locked up
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
4

Conversation