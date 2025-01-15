6 fire crews tackle ‘significant’ blaze in Brechin as road sealed off

Six fire crews are tackling a “significant” housefire in Brechin.

Several firefighters are at the scene on North Latch Road in the Angus town.

Police have closed the road from Duke Street to the A90 flyover.

Pedestrians are also unable to enter the cordoned-off road.

School buses to nearby Brechin Community Campus have been diverted to collect pupils from near the Coop on Trinity Street.

Parents have been sent a text advising them of the changes.

‘Significant’ blaze in Brechin house, says fire boss

Scottish Fire and Rescue group commander Craig Wallace is one of several firefighters at the scene.

“It’s a significant fire,” he told The Courier.

“But there are no casualties

“Our crews have worked hard to contain the fire in the roof space and prevent it from spreading to much of the rest of the house.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Six appliances were called out at 1.56pm.

“Crews from Brechin, Montrose, Laurencekirk, Arbroath, Carnoustie and Blackness Road in Dundee are in attendance.”

