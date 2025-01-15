Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery

The amount of dog fouling at Newmonthill cemetery has also been the subject of increasing complaints.

By Graham Brown
The Easterbank entrance to Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar. Image: Google
Fly-tipping has led to a night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery.

Angus Council said increasing problems have forced the decision to shut the vehicle entrances to Newmonthill from 3pm.

And pet owners have been given a warning the cemetery is “not a dog park”.

It follows complaints from locals about the amount of dog fouling there.

The main gates at the Easterbank and Newmonthill will stay shut overnight.

The council said: “Due to increasing amounts of flytipping, we have taken the disappointing decision to close all vehicle gates to Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar during unmanned hours from 3pm to 8am.

“Pedestrian gates will remain open at all times.

Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar.
Gates at Newmonthill will also be locked overnight. Image: Google

“Please also remember that our cemeteries are not dog parks.

“If you have to walk your dog through any of our cemeteries, please keep them on a lead. It should go without saying that you should always pick up after your dog.

“We ask that you show some respect to our cemeteries and to the families that use them to remember their loved ones.”

The move has prompted calls for cameras to be installed at the cemetery gates to try and track fly-tippers.

Others posting online have hit out out at the decision.

One local said: “What’s wrong with people! No respect, it’s our loved ones that are there and we should have full access to visit by foot or car.

“Get cameras! Instead of the community suffering as usual.”

Another added: “This is so disappointing.

“Not everyone is able to walk to the top part of the cemetery and with the lighter nights coming in more people will visit after 3pm.

“It seems a shame they are being penalised for the selfish actions of a small minority.”

