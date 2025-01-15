Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery

Fly-tipping has led to a night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery.

Angus Council said increasing problems have forced the decision to shut the vehicle entrances to Newmonthill from 3pm.

And pet owners have been given a warning the cemetery is “not a dog park”.

It follows complaints from locals about the amount of dog fouling there.

The main gates at the Easterbank and Newmonthill will stay shut overnight.

The council said: “Due to increasing amounts of flytipping, we have taken the disappointing decision to close all vehicle gates to Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar during unmanned hours from 3pm to 8am.

“Pedestrian gates will remain open at all times.

“Please also remember that our cemeteries are not dog parks.

“If you have to walk your dog through any of our cemeteries, please keep them on a lead. It should go without saying that you should always pick up after your dog.

“We ask that you show some respect to our cemeteries and to the families that use them to remember their loved ones.”

The move has prompted calls for cameras to be installed at the cemetery gates to try and track fly-tippers.

Others posting online have hit out out at the decision.

One local said: “What’s wrong with people! No respect, it’s our loved ones that are there and we should have full access to visit by foot or car.

“Get cameras! Instead of the community suffering as usual.”

Another added: “This is so disappointing.

“Not everyone is able to walk to the top part of the cemetery and with the lighter nights coming in more people will visit after 3pm.

“It seems a shame they are being penalised for the selfish actions of a small minority.”