Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes as rents rise 6%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes as rents rise 6%

A new Tenant Downsizing Scheme aims to free up bigger houses for families who need them

By Morag Lindsay
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered cash incentives to downsize.

Council tenants in Perth and Kinross could be offered £2,000 in cash to move to smaller homes.

Housing officers say the payment could free up properties for families who are stuck in overcrowded housing.

They estimate there are around 2,000 tenants in houses that are bigger than they need.

The proposed Tenant Downsizing Scheme would offer £2,000 in cash, or other incentives, such as new carpets or removal costs, up to the value of £2,000.

And the aim is to target tenants who haven’t previously thought about moving.

Perth and Kinross Council says housing figures don’t add up

There are around 120 Perth and Kinross Council tenants on the waiting list due to overcrowding.

A similar number are looking to be re-housed because their homes are bigger than they need.

But the council has looked more broadly at its mix of properties and tenants.

And it says it has identified around 2,000 people who are living in properties that are larger than necessary, given the size of their households.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross councillors will be asked to give the scheme the thumbs-up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson,

These include more than 200 tenants who have two or more bedrooms more than they need for the number of people living there.

The council says public feedback suggests there is strong support for encouraging tenants with extra rooms to downsize.

A report to next Wednesday’s housing and wellbeing committee states: “A common theme… was that the council should ‘force’ tenants who are under-occupying their homes to move to a smaller property.

“However, this practice is expressly forbidden in legislation.

“Therefore, any intervention to free-up larger properties must be based on providing encouragement and incentives to downsize.”

Rents rise on cards too

Councillors will also be asked to approve a 6% rents rise for next year.

That will mean an average weekly rent increase of £4.78, taking an average
weekly rent to £84.52.

Perth and Kinross Council operates a Common Housing Register, along with Caledonia Housing Association, Hillcrest Homes and Kingdom Housing Association.

Between them the four landlords provide 11,000 affordable homes in Perth and Kinross.

Councillor Tom McEwan in suit with yellow SNP rosette
Councillor Tom McEwan speaks on behalf of the housing committee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Last year there were 3,306 applicants on the register.

There were also 196 homeless people waiting for permanent housing.

And the average homelessness case lasted 88 days.

Fife Council operates a similar policy to the Tenant Downsizing Scheme.

Councillor Tom McEwan, who convenes the Perth and Kinross committee, said it would allow the council to address the current mismatch.

“By encouraging tenants who are under-occupying their homes to downsize, we can free up larger properties for families who desperately need more space,” he said.

More from Perth & Kinross

Crieff woman Sophie Morris, who has had endometriosis since she was about 11 years old.
Crieff mum with endometriosis 'almost died due to long NHS Tayside waiting list'
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught…
Caprice Bourret during filming at The Watermill in Aberfeldy.
Former supermodel Caprice films and stars in Christmas movie in Perthshire
Graham Lynch
Perth man peed on Kinross shop's crisp display
A man in orange hi vid gear trimming a hedge
Disabled and elderly council tenants face £300 rise in Perth and Kinross grass cutting…
Drone view of Friarton Bridge fire.
Calls for safety review at Perth recycling centre after fourth fire in 4 years
2
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Engineer told police he entered fire tragedy Perth hotel to retrieve CCTV cameras
Perth Sheriff Court
Stripper accused of Crieff Hydro lodge sex attack can keep performing
Sidney Masozo. Image: Facebook
Victim-blaming serial sex fiend said attack on woman in Perth flat was 'fetish activity'
Perth police station
Police officer on trial accused of 'headbutting and punching' colleague at Perth HQ

Conversation