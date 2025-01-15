Dundee City Council tenants face 4.5% rent hike in April

Dundee City Council tenants face a 4.5% rent rise under proposals due to go before councillors next week.

If approved, the hike would equal an average increase of £3.92 per week for residents and come into effect from April 7.

The proposed increase was the lowest of three options put to tenants in a rent consultation launched in November.

Almost 63% of the 2,073 tenants who responded opted for the 4.5% rise,

The other options were 4.75% (£4.14 per week) or 5% (£4.36 per week).

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposed changes at a city governance committee on Monday.

Council officials say the level of increase is required to help the authority look after and improve its housing stock.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “Against a background of challenging financial circumstances for many of our tenants we feel that this level of increase provides the best balance between continuing to deliver high-quality services while keeping a close eye on affordability.

“This proposed rent level will enable us to continue vital work such as the provision of the existing housing repairs service, external cyclical maintenance, and at the same time reduce the number of households in fuel poverty.”

Depute Lord Provost Kevin Cordell added: “A 4.5% rent rise will mean we can continue to maintain and invest in our current housing stock, in line with what our tenants want, and provide additional resources to undertake extra borrowing that will fund priorities in our capital investment plan such as buying more properties on the open market.”