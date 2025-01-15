Dundee City Council tenants face 4.5% rent hike in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council tenants face 4.5% rent hike in April

The proposed rise would equal an average increase of £3.92 per week.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee City Council tenants face a 4.5% rent rise under proposals due to go before councillors next week.

If approved, the hike would equal an average increase of £3.92 per week for residents and come into effect from April 7.

The proposed increase was the lowest of three options put to tenants in a rent consultation launched in November.

Almost 63% of the 2,073 tenants who responded opted for the 4.5% rise,

The other options were 4.75% (£4.14 per week) or 5% (£4.36 per week).

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposed changes at a city governance committee on Monday.

Council tenants face a 4.5% rent rise

Council officials say the level of increase is required to help the authority look after and improve its housing stock.

Council leader Mark Flynn said: “Against a background of challenging financial circumstances for many of our tenants we feel that this level of increase provides the best balance between continuing to deliver high-quality services while keeping a close eye on affordability.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“This proposed rent level will enable us to continue vital work such as the provision of the existing housing repairs service, external cyclical maintenance, and at the same time reduce the number of households in fuel poverty.”

Depute Lord Provost Kevin Cordell added: “A 4.5% rent rise will mean we can continue to maintain and invest in our current housing stock, in line with what our tenants want, and provide additional resources to undertake extra borrowing that will fund priorities in our capital investment plan such as buying more properties on the open market.”

