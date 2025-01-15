Wednesday court round-up — Needle fear and stinger stop

Drink-driver Lee Jamieson refused to let police take a blood sample, claiming he had a fear of needles.

The apprentice engineer failed a breath test when he was caught, apparently under the influence, in Kinross-shire but when officers tried to take blood for a follow-up, he refused.

Jamieson, 21, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted refusing to comply on February 3 last year.

His not guilty plea was accepted to an allegation he drove dangerously in Kinross’s High Street and Station Road after dark, with no lights on, and collided with another vehicle.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said police spotted Jamieson’s Mazda Takuya parked at the side of the A977 about 200m from Kinross Service Station.

The car drove off for a few metres, before stopping again so they activated their blue lights and approached.

Mr Hamilton said they noticed a smell of alcohol from Jamieson, who was slurring his words.

He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to hospital to be checked but then refused to provide a blood sample.

The fiscal depute said. “The reason given for refusal was ‘needles’.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client accepted he had taken drink that night.

Sheriff Alison McKay pointed out nothing had been produced to support the position he was afraid of needles and Jamieson, of Cairneyhill, was fined £700 and banned from driving for a year.

Abuser on curfew

A violent domestic abuser from Dundee who beat up his former partner during more than two years of abuse has been placed on a curfew. James McVicar admitted drunkenly terrorising the woman over multiple incidents between June 1 2021 and December 2 2023 at an address in Dundee.

Quad bike wild ride

A Fife man tried to overtake a bus on a mini quad bike, before spotting police and swerving onto a pedestrian crossing island.

Jamie Taylor previously pled guilty to driving without a licence or insurance in Kirkcaldy High Street and elsewhere on April 27 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 33-year-old had been driving to a friend’s house but encountered police on the way at 11.30pm

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said an officer in a marked police car saw Taylor driving behind a bus as they turned from Nicol Street into the town’s high street.

He did not appear to be aware of the marked police vehicle and “attempted to overtake the bus”.

“Upon emerging from behind the bus at a four-way junction, the accused then saw the marked police vehicle and swerved the mini quad bike onto a pedestrian crossing island.

“At this stage the chain has come loose on the mini quad and is no longer able to move, at which stage the accused was apprehended by the police constable.”

Defence lawyer Calum Harris said Taylor, of Links Street, Kirkcaldy, has never held a licence.

He bought the 50cc bike for £60 earlier that day and was taking it to a friend’s property to sell to him for his children to use.

Mr Harris said Taylor has autism, ADHD and learning difficulties and social work help him manage his finances.

Sheriff John MacRitchie fined Taylor £200 and gave him six penalty points.

Sinister starer

A sinister sex attacker stared at a woman across a Fife dancefloor for “five minutes” before assaulting her. Catalin Fekete, 33, left his victim “frozen” when he “locked” her with his arms from behind her at The Brasshouse in Dunfermline.

Stinger stop

A Fife driver who led police on a chase with a pregnant woman and four children in his car has been handed a one-year road ban and £435 fine.

Connor Irvine, 28, of Lawson Street, Kirkcaldy, hit speeds of up to 85mph and drove through a red before a stinger device brought him to a halt after eight miles.

Earlier at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to dangerous driving, without a licence or insurance, on January 9 2023.

In September, Irvine was given a structured deferred sentence and he reappeared for sentencing.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court police spotted Irvine in Thornton just after 6am and “had concerns” about the car, which had been linked to recent intelligence and activated lights and sirens but Irvine sped up “in excess of 85mph in a 60mph zone”.

He started overtaking vehicles and crossed solid white lines into the opposing lane.

He appeared to slow as he entered Cluny but was still above the limit.

Ms Yousaf said he sped up to 60mph, went through a red light, continued at 70mph in a 60mph limit and only stopped when he hit the stinger at Lochgelly.

An ambulance was called to check Irvine’s pregnant partner and four children were found in the back without car seats.

Defence lawyer Brian Black said previously Irvine described his own behaviour as “stupid and idiotic” and his client has had to come to terms with the fact he “could have killed them” and others.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.