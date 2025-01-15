Inspectors hit out at lack of privacy for Dunfermline hospital patients

Inspectors have hit out at a Dunfermline hospital for offering its patients “very little privacy”.

The Mental Welfare Commission looked into conditions at Ward 2 in Queen Margaret Hospital.

The psychiatric ward can accommodate 30 adults and features dormitory-style bedrooms, each containing six beds.

It features a further six single rooms with en-suite facilities.

A report into the November 7 visit has just been released.

It says inspectors found the dormitories offered “very little privacy”, providing patients with “little dignity” and increasing their levels of stress.

The report said: “When we last visited Ward 2, we were told the dormitory-style bedrooms were not acceptable and often increased individuals’ levels of anxiety.

“Unfortunately, we heard similar views on this visit.”

Officials found the ward often reached capacity.

The report continued: “Individuals continued to sleep in dormitory-style accommodation that was neither appropriate for this population (nor) large enough for people to have enough room and space to feel comfortable.”

Additionally, inspectors heard that staff were busy and unable to spend as much time with patients as they would like.

It was also noted that the nursing team had access to too few resources, which was a source of frustration.

8 recommendations after inspection at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline

Furthermore, the watchdog found some of the language used to describe individuals in patient records was “pejorative and judgemental”.

In total, the commission issued eight recommendations.

One recommendation said: “Managers should consider whether having six-bed spaces for each dormitory supports individuals’ needs for safety, privacy and dignity.”

The watchdog requires a response to each of its recommendations within three months.

NHS Fife has been approached for comment.

