Inspectors hit out at lack of privacy for Dunfermline hospital patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Inspectors hit out at lack of privacy for Dunfermline hospital patients

Officials also said some of the language used to describe patients at the psychiatric ward was "pejorative and judgemental".

By Andrew Robson
Inspectors visited Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Inspectors have hit out at a Dunfermline hospital for offering its patients “very little privacy”.

The Mental Welfare Commission looked into conditions at Ward 2 in Queen Margaret Hospital.

The psychiatric ward can accommodate 30 adults and features dormitory-style bedrooms, each containing six beds.

It features a further six single rooms with en-suite facilities.

A report into the November 7 visit has just been released.

It says inspectors found the dormitories offered “very little privacy”, providing patients with “little dignity” and increasing their levels of stress.

The report said: “When we last visited Ward 2, we were told the dormitory-style bedrooms were not acceptable and often increased individuals’ levels of anxiety.

“Unfortunately, we heard similar views on this visit.”

The hospital has been asked to meet a series of requirements.

Officials found the ward often reached capacity.

The report continued: “Individuals continued to sleep in dormitory-style accommodation that was neither appropriate for this population (nor) large enough for people to have enough room and space to feel comfortable.”

Additionally, inspectors heard that staff were busy and unable to spend as much time with patients as they would like.

It was also noted that the nursing team had access to too few resources, which was a source of frustration.

8 recommendations after inspection at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline

Furthermore, the watchdog found some of the language used to describe individuals in patient records was “pejorative and judgemental”.

In total, the commission issued eight recommendations.

One recommendation said: “Managers should consider whether having six-bed spaces for each dormitory supports individuals’ needs for safety, privacy and dignity.”

The watchdog requires a response to each of its recommendations within three months.

NHS Fife has been approached for comment.

It comes after a Dunfermline mum told how she was suicidal after being sexually assaulted by another patient at Queen Margaret Hospital

More from Fife

Roundhill Road, St Andrews
Yob revved off-road bike in circles around St Andrews schoolkids and teacher
The couple have been together since they were 15
Fife couple who've been together since they were 15 take over Earlsferry pub
Forensics officers in white suits were seen entering the Broomhead Drive flats in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied
Forensics officers at Dunfermline flats as police carry out drug raid
The Laurel Bank Hotel will host the event
Fife over-40s dating event launched 'to get people out the house'
Leven beach.
Police help rescue man from water at Leven beach
Delays on the M90 near Dunfermline after a crash. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M90 near Dunfermline after 3-vehicle crash
The remains of a cannabis farm were found dumped in Fife woodland
VIDEO: Woman 'gobsmacked' after finding cannabis farm remains dumped in Fife woods
Ryan McIndoe, head of planning at Balance Power, with previous plans for the Cupar solar farm
Developer slashes size of planned Cupar solar farm amid public concerns
Catalin Fekete
Sinister 'staring' attacker sexually assaulted woman in Fife club
Neil Gaiman. Image: Shutterstock/Lev Radin
University of St Andrews supporting student who accused best-selling author of sexual assault

Conversation