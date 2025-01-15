Police probe ‘dine-and-dash’ at Forfar restaurant

Police are investigating claims three people fled a Forfar restaurant without paying for their meal.

The manager of Dunnichen Stone on Berrymoss Lane claimed the men dined and then left without settling the bill on Tuesday night.

A post on Facebook by the restaurant said: “This is not a post we want to be making. However, we had three young lads dine with us last night around 7pm who racked up quite a large bill and then decided to leave without paying.

“This has been reported to the police and they are caught leaving on CCTV.

“We would like to give these boys the chance to own up and come in to pay for their meals before we take this any further.

“You have until tomorrow night before we leave it in the hands of the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm on Tuesday, police received a report of three customers leaving a restaurant without paying in the Berrymoss Lane area of Forfar.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”