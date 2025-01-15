The inside scoop on Dundee’s top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The inside scoop on Dundee’s top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants

I always judge a place by its toilets, so I decided to round up Dundee’s five best toilets that promise cleanliness, comfort, and a touch of charm.

Where are the top 5 toilets in Dundee's cafes and restaurants?
By Rachel Mcconachie

Growing up, I enjoyed many visits to cafes with my granny, and I always needed to be mindful of where the loos were.

These days, it’s my three-year-old daughter who keeps me on my toes, and I’ve become an expert at pinpointing the best pit stops in town.

Let’s face it – bathrooms say a lot about a place.

A clean, welcoming toilet isn’t just a convenience, it’s a reflection of the care and attention a café or restaurant puts into its overall experience.

That’s why I’ve always judged a venue by its toilets, and Dundee’s top spots don’t disappoint. Here, we’re focusing on the ladies’ loos – I didn’t peek into the gents.

Whether you’re looking for spotless facilities or a touch of quirky charm, here are Dundee’s top five café and restaurant bathrooms that stand out.

Archies on Commercial Street boasts a stylish bathroom vibe.

Archies

This wine bar and café on Commercial Street boasts a stylish bathroom vibe. It was hardly surprising that the loos in Archies were as lavish as the rest of the new café and wine bar’s sumptuous interior – but I was impressed nonetheless.

There’s a small cubicle and a larger room with a changing table and both have been treated to a boutique hotel-style décor that colour-scheme that fits with the rest of the interior.

With shiny black tiling, a traditional column radiator, cool sage walls and flashes of spotless stainless steel –  Archies’ is definitely the best bathroom in town.

Address: 57 – 59 Commercial Street, DD1 2AA

The cosy little loo at Futtle has a cool, retro vibe.

Futtle

Futtle bottle shop and bar on Commercial Street is a feast of colour and calming design touches. And this thoughtful approach extends downstairs to their cosy little lav.

Futtle offers organic beer and wine on tap and has a small seating area to enjoy a beer or bottle of wine without paying corkage.

With a retro feel, it’s like stepping into a stylish boudoir with low lighting that gives a warm vibe.

The low lighting, thoughtful design and cleanliness put Futtle’s toilet in the top 5.

Although the space has a vintage look, the shabby chic elements are all spotlessly clean and you can tell a lot of care has been taken to create a top-class toilet.

Absolutely second in line for the top toilet in Dundee.

Address: 40 Commercial Street, DD13EJ

Hofn

Hofn’s loo is small but perfectly formed.

Bank Street’s popular coffee shop has a sleek and clean design and this applies to their simple but perfectly formed loo.

Hofn have made the best of the space they have and created a comfortable and effective bathroom. It even boasts a window, which is a thoughtful addition to a throne.

Easy to wipe down surfaces means this perfect privy is always found to be clean.

Address: 7 Bank Street, DD11RL

Rama Thai’s loos are as opulent as you might expect.

Rama Thai

The long-standing Thai favourite has never let standards slip when it comes to their lavish interior and this also true of their wonderful washrooms.

The glass hand basins are a highlight in the Rama Thai toilets.

Chic low lighting leads you into a stylish corridor with stand-out glass hand basins that are always spotless and sleek tiling on the floor and walls.

After enjoying my favourite mixed appetisers, which tends to get a bit messy, I like to freshen up my hands and their beautiful bathroom is a rare treat.

Rama Thai‘s plush privy offers plenty of cubicles and a separate disabled loo – making it an obvious choice for one of the top toilets in Dundee.

Address: 32-34 Dock Street DD1 3DP

Tailend

The Tailend toilets are simply, clean and stylish.

The Tailend Dundee on the Nethergate is one of my favourite places for a meal out, as they do lovely gluten-free options and are really child-friendly.

We’ve even been there for family birthday meals as, let’s face it, everyone loves a fish supper. And their facilities are fab!

The Tailend’s basins are simple, stylish and clean.

They have large separate men’s and women’s toilets as well as a disabled loo, as there is a lift to get down to the basement restaurant.

They may not be flashy but these functional and clean restrooms are one of the best.

Address: 81 Nethergate, DD1 4DH

