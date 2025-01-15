The inside scoop on Dundee’s top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants

Growing up, I enjoyed many visits to cafes with my granny, and I always needed to be mindful of where the loos were.

These days, it’s my three-year-old daughter who keeps me on my toes, and I’ve become an expert at pinpointing the best pit stops in town.

Let’s face it – bathrooms say a lot about a place.

A clean, welcoming toilet isn’t just a convenience, it’s a reflection of the care and attention a café or restaurant puts into its overall experience.

That’s why I’ve always judged a venue by its toilets, and Dundee’s top spots don’t disappoint. Here, we’re focusing on the ladies’ loos – I didn’t peek into the gents.

Whether you’re looking for spotless facilities or a touch of quirky charm, here are Dundee’s top five café and restaurant bathrooms that stand out.

Archies

This wine bar and café on Commercial Street boasts a stylish bathroom vibe. It was hardly surprising that the loos in Archies were as lavish as the rest of the new café and wine bar’s sumptuous interior – but I was impressed nonetheless.

There’s a small cubicle and a larger room with a changing table and both have been treated to a boutique hotel-style décor that colour-scheme that fits with the rest of the interior.

With shiny black tiling, a traditional column radiator, cool sage walls and flashes of spotless stainless steel – Archies’ is definitely the best bathroom in town.

Address: 57 – 59 Commercial Street, DD1 2AA

Futtle

Futtle bottle shop and bar on Commercial Street is a feast of colour and calming design touches. And this thoughtful approach extends downstairs to their cosy little lav.

Futtle offers organic beer and wine on tap and has a small seating area to enjoy a beer or bottle of wine without paying corkage.

With a retro feel, it’s like stepping into a stylish boudoir with low lighting that gives a warm vibe.

Although the space has a vintage look, the shabby chic elements are all spotlessly clean and you can tell a lot of care has been taken to create a top-class toilet.

Absolutely second in line for the top toilet in Dundee.

Address: 40 Commercial Street, DD13EJ

Hofn

Bank Street’s popular coffee shop has a sleek and clean design and this applies to their simple but perfectly formed loo.

Hofn have made the best of the space they have and created a comfortable and effective bathroom. It even boasts a window, which is a thoughtful addition to a throne.

Easy to wipe down surfaces means this perfect privy is always found to be clean.

Address: 7 Bank Street, DD11RL

Rama Thai

The long-standing Thai favourite has never let standards slip when it comes to their lavish interior and this also true of their wonderful washrooms.

Chic low lighting leads you into a stylish corridor with stand-out glass hand basins that are always spotless and sleek tiling on the floor and walls.

After enjoying my favourite mixed appetisers, which tends to get a bit messy, I like to freshen up my hands and their beautiful bathroom is a rare treat.

Rama Thai‘s plush privy offers plenty of cubicles and a separate disabled loo – making it an obvious choice for one of the top toilets in Dundee.

Address: 32-34 Dock Street DD1 3DP

Tailend

The Tailend Dundee on the Nethergate is one of my favourite places for a meal out, as they do lovely gluten-free options and are really child-friendly.

We’ve even been there for family birthday meals as, let’s face it, everyone loves a fish supper. And their facilities are fab!

They have large separate men’s and women’s toilets as well as a disabled loo, as there is a lift to get down to the basement restaurant.

They may not be flashy but these functional and clean restrooms are one of the best.

Address: 81 Nethergate, DD1 4DH