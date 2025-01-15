Giant £135,000 adventure inflatable coming to Angus country park

Angus leisure bosses have revealed ambitious plans for the spring launch of a £135,000 aquapark at Monikie Country Park.

The giant outdoor inflatable – the only one of its kind in Angus – will open on the park’s north reservoir in May.

Angus Alive say they hope the new attraction will draw extra visitors to the busy beauty spot.

The surprise move will deliver nine new jobs – three full-time and six seasonal posts.

And the council’s leisure trust hopes to recoup the six-figure investment within 18 months to two years’ operation.

The inflatable is being installed by industry experts Watersports World, who have developed around 100 aquaparks in the UK.

Monikie and Newbigging primary pupils will name aquapark

Monikie and Newbigging primary schools are playing a key role in the project by helping to name the new attraction.

And pupils have been invited to be among the first vistors to try out the aquapark.

Angus Alive joint acting chief executive Colin Knight said: “We are delighted to bring this exciting attraction to Monikie Country Park.

“Not only will the aquapark offer a unique recreational experience for visitors, but it will also enhance our community through job creation.

“As we know, Monikie is a popular destination for families, and this will add another reason to take in what we have to offer at this beautiful country park.

“It is the perfect location for this type of feature, and we can’t wait to see locals and visitors to Angus try it out.”

Kellie Smith, head teacher at Monikie and Newbigging primaries, said: “Given that the country park is just a stone’s throw from our school, this is a very fitting project for our children and comes at an excellent time.

“It’s rewarding to know our pupils will form their own legacy, naming something that we hope will be really popular in the community and will be something they will always remember.”

Leisure trusts facing financial challenges

Angus Alive said the investment was being made at a time when leisure trusts up and down the country are facing financial challenges.

“Organisations like ours are facing difficult decisions on a regular basis, due to the challenging financial climate we are currently operating in,” said Mr Knight.

“However, investments like this are essential to ensure that we are living to our charity’s mission of inspiring healthy, active and creative lifestyle choices in our local community whilst also generating much required revenue to help our sustainability.”

Monikie’s outdoor offering already includes kayaking, paddle-boarding and open water swimming.

In 2023, it emerged Monikie and neighbouring Crombie were at the centre of a masterplan to turn the parks into a destination attraction for visitors.

A feasibility study included plans for holiday lodges and treetop walkways as well as woodland and water adventure parks.