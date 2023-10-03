Multi-million pound dream to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into Tayside’s go-to family destination

Angus country parks are at the centre of an ambitious plan to take the crown of Tayside’s top outdoor family destination.

Millions of pounds could be pumped into improving Monikie and Crombie if the area is successful with a bid for UK Government Levelling Up Fund cash.

The parks sit just a few miles apart and are popular all-year round.

If the plans progress it could lead to the creation of everything from holiday lodges and glamping pods to a treetop walkway.

Themed children’s forest and water activity areas might also be developed.

The wide-ranging project has emerged in a survey launched by Angus Council and Angus Alive.

It comes a year after the council was accused of “lacking ambition” for failing to support a bid by Brechin’s Caledonian Railway for millions of Levelling Up money.

What is planned for Monikie and Crombie?

The council and its arms’ length leisure trust say they are jointly exploring opportunities to develop both parks.

“Our shared goal is to modernise the parks, and make them the go-to destination for outdoor adventure across Tayside.”

The proposal is in its infancy so firm plans have not been drawn up.

But an online survey is seeking views on how people use the parks at present – and what they would like to see.

Opinions are being sought on ideas including:

Water-themed children’s play area

Forest-themed children’s play area

Fully-staffed immersive children’s play zone

Treetop canopy walkway

High ropes course

Zip lines

New slipways and jetties

Rowing boats

Outdoor events amphitheatre

Better cycle infrastructure in and between the parks

Accommodation and visitor centres

The proposals could include new visitor centres and toilets.

And the survey asks whether folk would like to see:

Boutique overnight accommodation

Self-catering lodges

Glamping

Motorhome parking

The online survey is available at engage.angus.gov.uk/monikie-crombie-park-engagement

A drop-in event will also take place this month.

It is taking place at Monikie Country Park on Thursday October 12 from from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

A council spokesperson said: “This project is very much in the first phase of exploration.

“We want to make both parks as attractive and accessible for our communities as we can, which is why we want to hear what people have to say.

“The information gathered will help to inform our thinking and assist in identifying the right funding opportunities.”

Forestry teams have been working at the parks since last month to clear up the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Levelling Up controversy

Angus Council was caught in a Levelling Up controversy in 2022.

It came after Brechin’s award-winning Caledonian Railway sought support for a transformational £18m bid from the fund.

The investment would have been used for infrastructure and training projects at the volunteer-run attraction.

The railway is the second largest Angus tourist draw thanks to events including Thomas the Tank days and the Polar Express.

Caley officials hopes it could boost Angus tourism by £20m within five years.

But council officials said the financial risks were too great.

Councillors refused to consider putting forward a revised £9.6m bid.

Angus was one of the few Scottish local authorities which did not apply in that round of funding.