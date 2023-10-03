Multi-million pound dream to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into Tayside’s go-to family destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million pound dream to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into Tayside’s go-to family destination

Holiday lodges, a treetop walkway and children's water and woodland adventure areas could emerge from the ambitious plan for Monikie and Crombie country parks.

By Graham Brown
Blue sky thinking is being applied to the future of Monikie and Crombie country parks. Image: Angus Council
Blue sky thinking is being applied to the future of Monikie and Crombie country parks. Image: Angus Council

Angus country parks are at the centre of an ambitious plan to take the crown of Tayside’s top outdoor family destination.

Millions of pounds could be pumped into improving Monikie and Crombie if the area is successful with a bid for UK Government Levelling Up Fund cash.

The parks sit just a few miles apart and are popular all-year round.

Monikie country park
Monikie and Crombie country parks are popular with walkers and cyclists. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If the plans progress it could lead to the creation of everything from holiday lodges and glamping pods to a treetop walkway.

Themed children’s forest and water activity areas might also be developed.

The wide-ranging project has emerged in a survey launched by Angus Council and Angus Alive.

It comes a year after the council was accused of “lacking ambition” for failing to support a bid by Brechin’s Caledonian Railway for millions of Levelling Up money.

What is planned for Monikie and Crombie?

The council and its arms’ length leisure trust say they are jointly exploring opportunities to develop both parks.

“Our shared goal is to modernise the parks, and make them the go-to destination for outdoor adventure across Tayside.”

Crombie country park.
Crombie country park. Image: James Lamont

The proposal is in its infancy so firm plans have not been drawn up.

But an online survey is seeking views on how people use the parks at present – and what they would like to see.

Opinions are being sought on ideas including:

  • Water-themed children’s play area
  • Forest-themed children’s play area
  • Fully-staffed immersive children’s play zone
  • Treetop canopy walkway
  • High ropes course
  • Zip lines
  • New slipways and jetties
  • Rowing boats
  • Outdoor events amphitheatre
  • Better cycle infrastructure in and between the parks

Accommodation and visitor centres

The proposals could include new visitor centres and toilets.

And the survey asks whether folk would like to see:

  • Boutique overnight accommodation
  • Self-catering lodges
  • Glamping
  • Motorhome parking

The online survey is available at engage.angus.gov.uk/monikie-crombie-park-engagement

A drop-in event will also take place this month.

It is taking place at Monikie Country Park on Thursday October 12 from from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

A council spokesperson said: “This project is very much in the first phase of exploration.

“We want to make both parks as attractive and accessible for our communities as we can, which is why we want to hear what people have to say.

“The information gathered will help to inform our thinking and assist in identifying the right funding opportunities.”

Forestry teams have been working at the parks since last month to clear up the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Levelling Up controversy

Angus Council was caught in a Levelling Up controversy in 2022.

It came after Brechin’s award-winning Caledonian Railway sought support for a transformational £18m bid from the fund.

The investment would have been used for infrastructure and training projects at the volunteer-run attraction.

The railway is the second largest Angus tourist draw thanks to events including Thomas the Tank days and the Polar Express.

Thomas the Tank at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Caley Railway’s Levelling Up bid hit the buffers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Caley officials hopes it could boost Angus tourism by £20m within five years.

But council officials said the financial risks were too great.

Councillors refused to consider putting forward a revised £9.6m bid.

Angus was one of the few Scottish local authorities which did not apply in that round of funding.

