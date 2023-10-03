Raith Rovers could hand extra tickets to Dundee United for HUGE Championship clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Raith Rovers could hand extra tickets to Dundee United for HUGE Championship clash

Dundee United supporters could be housed in an additional section of Stark's Park, along with the traditional away end.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United fans are snapping up tickets for Saturday's clash with Raith Rovers - and could receive more from the Kirkcaldy club. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United fans are snapping up tickets for Saturday's clash with Raith Rovers - and could receive more from the Kirkcaldy club. Image: Shutterstock

Raith Rovers could hand Dundee United extra tickets for Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table Championship clash at Stark’s Park.

Jim Goodwin’s pace-setters are set to take a bumper crowd to Kirkcaldy on Saturday and the Fifers have consulted supporters on the possibility of making extra briefs available to the travelling support.

An email has been sent to Raith season ticket holders asking for feedback on the proposal, with Rovers’ supporter liaison officer (SLO) Graeme Baxter urging fans to respond.

He took to social media platform X to say: “Email out yesterday afternoon from the #RRFC board laying out the choice over whether to allocate Dundee United extra tickets in the SM Lighting Stand for this Saturday.

“Facts and figures set out very well. Please check your emails and let the club know your thoughts.”

Courier Sport understands United are close to selling out their allocation of around 3000 in the North Stand, the traditional away end at Stark’s.

Dundee United fans (pictured here in Inverness) have backed their team in big numbers this season. Image: Shutterstock

This would increase by a few hundred if Tangerines fans are given a section of the SM Lighting Stand (known as the Railway Stand), which has so far this season been used as a singing section for Rovers supporters.

Sales of tickets to Raith fans in that part of the ground have been suspended pending a decision, with fewer than 20 sold so far.

If United are allocated the Railway Stand, these Rovers supporters would be moved to the South Stand.

