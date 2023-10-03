Raith Rovers could hand extra tickets to Dundee United for HUGE Championship clash

Raith Rovers could hand Dundee United extra tickets for Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table Championship clash at Stark’s Park.

Jim Goodwin’s pace-setters are set to take a bumper crowd to Kirkcaldy on Saturday and the Fifers have consulted supporters on the possibility of making extra briefs available to the travelling support.

An email has been sent to Raith season ticket holders asking for feedback on the proposal, with Rovers’ supporter liaison officer (SLO) Graeme Baxter urging fans to respond.

Email out yesterday afternoon from the #RRFC board laying out the choice over whether to allocate Dundee United extra tickets in the SM Lighting Stand for this Saturday. Facts & figures set out very well. Please check your emails and let the club know your thoughts. — RaithRoversSLO (@RaithSLO_GBax) October 3, 2023

He took to social media platform X to say: “Email out yesterday afternoon from the #RRFC board laying out the choice over whether to allocate Dundee United extra tickets in the SM Lighting Stand for this Saturday.

“Facts and figures set out very well. Please check your emails and let the club know your thoughts.”

Courier Sport understands United are close to selling out their allocation of around 3000 in the North Stand, the traditional away end at Stark’s.

This would increase by a few hundred if Tangerines fans are given a section of the SM Lighting Stand (known as the Railway Stand), which has so far this season been used as a singing section for Rovers supporters.

Sales of tickets to Raith fans in that part of the ground have been suspended pending a decision, with fewer than 20 sold so far.

If United are allocated the Railway Stand, these Rovers supporters would be moved to the South Stand.