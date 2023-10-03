Brechin family already have spook-tacular Halloween decorations up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin family already have spook-tacular Halloween decorations up

Simon Nunn's house has been covered in huge spider's webs nearly a month before the festivities.

By Andrew Robson
The spider's web Halloween decorations outside the house in Brechin
The spider's web decorations outside the house in Brechin. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook

A Brechin family have already put up their spook-tacular Halloween decorations – nearly a month before the festivities.

After being ‘in-spidered’ by the homes in America that go all-out for Halloween, Simon Nunns and partner Fiona Nicoll decided to bring some cheer to the Angus town with their own stunning display.

The realistic spider’s web was made with counter wrap, used most commonly by butchers, with holes cut into it.

The large spider in the garden was made using yoga balls, spray foam and plastic piping, and they bought the smaller spiders seen climbing up the web.

Simon, who has two sons – Harry, 4, and Jack, 3 – said: “We just wanted to cheer people up.

Fiona Nicoll with Harry and Jack outside their spooky house. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook
Simon Nunns with his sons. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook

“It has been a difficult year for everyone with everything that’s been going on.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction to the decorations.

“Everyone seems to love them.”

Electrician Simon spent what little free time he had ensuring his Park View home was looking suitably scary.

Brechin Halloween house ‘turned out even better than I thought’

The 48-year-old, originally from Nottingham, said: “I moved up to this area two years ago as it is where my partner is originally from.

“Everyone has been so friendly since and I just wanted to give back.

“I really didn’t expect it to look as good as it does.

“It started out as a simple idea and it turned out better than I even thought it would.”

The spider's web Halloween decorations outside the house in Brechin
The house takes inspiration from American Halloween displays. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook
The spider's web Halloween decorations outside the house in Brechin
The decorations are sure to grab the attention of passers-by. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook

With temperatures still pushing into the high teens later this week, many may be struggling to feel like autumn has arrived.

But Simon says he wanted to give locals the chance to enjoy his Halloween house for as long as possible.

He added: “It’s maybe a little over the top but we’re not trying to compete with anyone.

“It’s about creating memories with our kids and the local community.

The spider's web Halloween decorations outside the house in Brechin at night
The house looks even spookier at night. Image: Simon Nunns/Facebook

“Feel free to come through and knock on the door – we’ll be sure to hand out sweets.”

Elsewhere, The Courier listed the best pumpkin-picking patches across Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire this year as spooky season approaches.

Pumpkin carving expert James Phimister previously shared his top tips for carving the perfect Jack-o’-lantern.

Conversation