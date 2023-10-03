Brechin family already have spook-tacular Halloween decorations up

A Brechin family have already put up their spook-tacular Halloween decorations – nearly a month before the festivities.

After being ‘in-spidered’ by the homes in America that go all-out for Halloween, Simon Nunns and partner Fiona Nicoll decided to bring some cheer to the Angus town with their own stunning display.

The realistic spider’s web was made with counter wrap, used most commonly by butchers, with holes cut into it.

The large spider in the garden was made using yoga balls, spray foam and plastic piping, and they bought the smaller spiders seen climbing up the web.

Simon, who has two sons – Harry, 4, and Jack, 3 – said: “We just wanted to cheer people up.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone with everything that’s been going on.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction to the decorations.

“Everyone seems to love them.”

Electrician Simon spent what little free time he had ensuring his Park View home was looking suitably scary.

Brechin Halloween house ‘turned out even better than I thought’

The 48-year-old, originally from Nottingham, said: “I moved up to this area two years ago as it is where my partner is originally from.

“Everyone has been so friendly since and I just wanted to give back.

“I really didn’t expect it to look as good as it does.

“It started out as a simple idea and it turned out better than I even thought it would.”

With temperatures still pushing into the high teens later this week, many may be struggling to feel like autumn has arrived.

But Simon says he wanted to give locals the chance to enjoy his Halloween house for as long as possible.

He added: “It’s maybe a little over the top but we’re not trying to compete with anyone.

“It’s about creating memories with our kids and the local community.

“Feel free to come through and knock on the door – we’ll be sure to hand out sweets.”

