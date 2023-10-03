Dundee could welcome back injured pair Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee for crunch Ross County clash

Dundee hope to have Scott Tiffoney back available for this weekend’s crunch clash with Ross County.

And he could also be joined by Jordan McGhee in Tony Docherty’s squad to face the Staggies.

Both missed the weekend trip to Hibs after going off with injuries the previous week against Kilmarnock.

Tiffoney was replaced at half-time with an ongoing groin complaint that has affected his start to the season.

McGhee, meanwhile, was subbed late in that game after picking up a foot injury in the first half following a fierce tackle by Killie defender Robbie Deas.

‘Assessing day by day’

Ryan Howley shrugged off injury to take a place on the bench at the weekend but Charlie Reilly is also sidelined for Docherty’s side.

There was a double comeback for the Dark Blues at Easter Road, however. Aaron Donnelly made his first Dundee squad after joining in the summer following an ankle injury while Antonio Portales made his Premiership comeback in central defence.

Josh Mulligan remains suspended for Ross County but Docherty hopes to have a couple more bodies to choose from this coming weekend.

Asked whether there were any new injury worries, Docherty said: “Same ones – Scott Tiffoney, Jordan McGhee, Charlie Reilly are struggling.

“I’m hoping Tiffoney could be available for this weekend. McGhee again I’m hopeful. We’ll see how that goes.

“He’s with the medics and we are assessing it day by day so I’m hoping he can be back training by the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, a young Dundee reserve side were beaten 2-0 at home to Ayr United.

Jack Wilkie and Luke Graham led the youthful side at North End Park as they fell to their first defeat of the Reserve League campaign.