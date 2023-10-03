Dundee could welcome back injured pair Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee for crunch Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee could welcome back injured pair Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee for crunch Ross County clash

Tiffoney and McGhee sat out the weekend trip to Hibs but have a chance of returning this weekend.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Scott Tiffoney in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee hope to have Scott Tiffoney back available for this weekend’s crunch clash with Ross County.

And he could also be joined by Jordan McGhee in Tony Docherty’s squad to face the Staggies.

Both missed the weekend trip to Hibs after going off with injuries the previous week against Kilmarnock.

Tiffoney was replaced at half-time with an ongoing groin complaint that has affected his start to the season.

Jordan McGhee receives treatment before being substituted against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee receives treatment before being substituted against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

McGhee, meanwhile, was subbed late in that game after picking up a foot injury in the first half following a fierce tackle by Killie defender Robbie Deas.

‘Assessing day by day’

Ryan Howley shrugged off injury to take a place on the bench at the weekend but Charlie Reilly is also sidelined for Docherty’s side.

There was a double comeback for the Dark Blues at Easter Road, however. Aaron Donnelly made his first Dundee squad after joining in the summer following an ankle injury while Antonio Portales made his Premiership comeback in central defence.

Josh Mulligan remains suspended for Ross County but Docherty hopes to have a couple more bodies to choose from this coming weekend.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Asked whether there were any new injury worries, Docherty said: “Same ones – Scott Tiffoney, Jordan McGhee, Charlie Reilly are struggling.

“I’m hoping Tiffoney could be available for this weekend. McGhee again I’m hopeful. We’ll see how that goes.

“He’s with the medics and we are assessing it day by day so I’m hoping he can be back training by the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, a young Dundee reserve side were beaten 2-0 at home to Ayr United.

Jack Wilkie and Luke Graham led the youthful side at North End Park as they fell to their first defeat of the Reserve League campaign.

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s - 24 hours after…
Dundee player is dismayed as Ross County win at Dens Park.
Dundee v Ross County: The Staggies' incredible Dens Park record examined and how the…
Kevin McDonald on Scotland duty in 2018
Former Dundee and Dundee United man Kevin McDonald named interim boss of English League…
Dundee plan to move from Dens Park to a new stadium at Camperdown Park (artist's impression right).
EXCLUSIVE: John Nelms Q&A on move from Dens to Camperdown as Dundee chief addresses…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Dundee to stay at Dens Park until new stadium complete reveals John Nelms
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms (left) have bought Dens Park from John Bennett. Images: SNS/DC Thomson
Dens deal timeline: How Dundee's historic home finally ended up in club owners' hands
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck says Dundee move is a 'massive reason' behind dream Wales call-up
Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales 'attacked' knee injury rehab
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail 'significant step' in new stadium…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee players 'in a good place' says boss Tony Docherty as he hails international…

Conversation