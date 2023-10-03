Dundee players ‘in a good place’ says boss Tony Docherty as he hails international recognition for stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee players ‘in a good place’ says boss Tony Docherty as he hails international recognition for stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron

Call-ups show Dark Blues are 'doing something right' says Docherty.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

The Dundee squad is in a good place right now says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues may have only won a single Premiership match this season and sit above the bottom two on goal difference.

However, the points total doesn’t tell the whole story and Docherty is pleased with the start his newly-promoted side have made in the top flight.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Hibs was a hard-fought point and the Dens boss feels his side deserve greater credit for their performance.

The home side had 23 shots on goal, nine on target, with Trevor Carson impressive in the Dundee goal.

Dundee's Owen Beck saving a goal from going in.
Dundee’s Owen Beck is denied by David Marshall in the closing stages at Hibs. Image: SNS

But the Dark Blues had 11 shots of their own.

“I was really delighted with our mentality but more than that I was really happy with how we were on the ball. I thought we were really good,” Docherty said.

“We carried a threat. I wouldn’t put that performance down as just about defending because it was a really strong performance on the ball as well.

“We probably had the best two opportunities in the game and the Zak Rudden shot as well that was flying into the top corner but for a deflection.

“As well as crediting the players for their structure and organisation, their play was really good.

“It was a really strong performance with and without the ball.”

‘No resting’

He added: “You need to pick the right moments.

“When you play a team like Hibs who are on form at home, you have to get the balance right.

“You defend well but when you get it, you have to be good. And I thought we were excellent.

Zak Rudden sees a header saved at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I’m really pleased with the progress.

“It’s a really important part of the season coming up, particularly the next game (against Ross County).

“So we’re not resting on our laurels but I’m pleased.

“Now it’s about turning that into wins and getting up the table.”

‘Good place’

And the confidence is there to do just that insists the Dundee boss.

Despite wins being few and far between, they’ve lost just twice as well with those defeats coming away to the current top two in the Premiership, St Mirren and Celtic.

“I’m banging on about it every day, about our performances,” the Dens boss added.

“And it’s important to get that across to the players. But they are in a good place right now.

“They know how well they played on Saturday.

“There is still some stuff we need to improve on but in general we are competitive in every match.”

U/21 call-ups

Adding to the feeling of positivity around the club, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron have been called up once more to the Scotland U/21 squad.

The young Scots will continue their European Championship qualifying with home clashes against Hungary and Malta on October 13 and 17.

Lyall Cameron returned to the Dundee team to face Hibs. Image: SNS

Mulligan is aiming to add to his eight caps while Cameron is after caps four and five.

And Docherty is delighted to see the pair get more international recognition.

“It’s brilliant news,” he added.

“To get players called up to international squads shows we’re doing something right here.

“It’s all good recognition for the club.

“I spoke with Scot Gemmill and his staff and they were really happy with Josh and Lyall.

“They were playing against really strong opposition as well.

“They are doing great along with a lot of other young players here.

“And it’s great they are getting recognition for their hard work.”

Meanwhile, Dundee will be the opposition in a testimonial match for Stirling Albion stalwart Ross McGeachie on October 10 at Forthbank Stadium.

