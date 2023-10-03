Dundee players ‘in a good place’ says boss Tony Docherty as he hails international recognition for stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron

The Dundee squad is in a good place right now says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues may have only won a single Premiership match this season and sit above the bottom two on goal difference.

However, the points total doesn’t tell the whole story and Docherty is pleased with the start his newly-promoted side have made in the top flight.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Hibs was a hard-fought point and the Dens boss feels his side deserve greater credit for their performance.

The home side had 23 shots on goal, nine on target, with Trevor Carson impressive in the Dundee goal.

But the Dark Blues had 11 shots of their own.

“I was really delighted with our mentality but more than that I was really happy with how we were on the ball. I thought we were really good,” Docherty said.

“We carried a threat. I wouldn’t put that performance down as just about defending because it was a really strong performance on the ball as well.

“We probably had the best two opportunities in the game and the Zak Rudden shot as well that was flying into the top corner but for a deflection.

“As well as crediting the players for their structure and organisation, their play was really good.

“It was a really strong performance with and without the ball.”

‘No resting’

He added: “You need to pick the right moments.

“When you play a team like Hibs who are on form at home, you have to get the balance right.

“You defend well but when you get it, you have to be good. And I thought we were excellent.

“I’m really pleased with the progress.

“It’s a really important part of the season coming up, particularly the next game (against Ross County).

“So we’re not resting on our laurels but I’m pleased.

“Now it’s about turning that into wins and getting up the table.”

‘Good place’

And the confidence is there to do just that insists the Dundee boss.

Despite wins being few and far between, they’ve lost just twice as well with those defeats coming away to the current top two in the Premiership, St Mirren and Celtic.

“I’m banging on about it every day, about our performances,” the Dens boss added.

“And it’s important to get that across to the players. But they are in a good place right now.

“They know how well they played on Saturday.

“There is still some stuff we need to improve on but in general we are competitive in every match.”

U/21 call-ups

Adding to the feeling of positivity around the club, Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron have been called up once more to the Scotland U/21 squad.

The young Scots will continue their European Championship qualifying with home clashes against Hungary and Malta on October 13 and 17.

Mulligan is aiming to add to his eight caps while Cameron is after caps four and five.

And Docherty is delighted to see the pair get more international recognition.

“It’s brilliant news,” he added.

“To get players called up to international squads shows we’re doing something right here.

“It’s all good recognition for the club.

“I spoke with Scot Gemmill and his staff and they were really happy with Josh and Lyall.

“They were playing against really strong opposition as well.

“They are doing great along with a lot of other young players here.

“And it’s great they are getting recognition for their hard work.”

Meanwhile, Dundee will be the opposition in a testimonial match for Stirling Albion stalwart Ross McGeachie on October 10 at Forthbank Stadium.