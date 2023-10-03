Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash

A woman was taken to hospital after being cut free from a car following a crash in Angus.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A933 near Friockheim on Monday afternoon.

The condition of the woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, is not known.

The crash closed the road for about three hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Monday, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A933 near Friockheim.

“A woman, the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The road was reopened around 2.50pm.”

Firefighters use cutting equipment after crash near Friockheim

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports if a two-vehicle crash on the A933 near Friockheim at 11.56am on Monday.

“We sent two appliances – one from Brechin and one from Arbroath.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue the female driver of one of the cars.

“She was transferred to a waiting ambulance for transportation to hospital.”