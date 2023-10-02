Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header

Dundee and Dundee United fans will have a keen eye on Scotland U/21s’ home double-header this month.

Scot Gemmill’s young side face two key Euro qualifiers at Motherwell’s Fir Park on October 13 and 17.

After kicking off the campaign with a narrow defeat away to group favourites Spain, the Scots will host Hungary before Malta four days later.

Starting that game in Spain were Dens Park duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan with their performances in Jaen earning a recall this month.

Cameron is bidding to win his fourth cap while Mulligan has played eight times at U/21 level.

Also in the squad is Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman as he bids to make his second appearance for Gemmill’s side.

Ex-United man Lewis Neilson has also been called up alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak, Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig and Max Johnston of Sturm Graz.