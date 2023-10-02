Dundee FC Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header The young Scots will host both Hungary and Malta later this month. By George Cran October 2 2023, 1.01pm Share Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4771912/dundee-fc-dundee-united-trio-scotland-u-21/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS Dundee and Dundee United fans will have a keen eye on Scotland U/21s’ home double-header this month. Scot Gemmill’s young side face two key Euro qualifiers at Motherwell’s Fir Park on October 13 and 17. After kicking off the campaign with a narrow defeat away to group favourites Spain, the Scots will host Hungary before Malta four days later. Scotland U/21 head coach Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS. Starting that game in Spain were Dens Park duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan with their performances in Jaen earning a recall this month. Cameron is bidding to win his fourth cap while Mulligan has played eight times at U/21 level. Also in the squad is Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman as he bids to make his second appearance for Gemmill’s side. Ex-United man Lewis Neilson has also been called up alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak, Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig and Max Johnston of Sturm Graz. #SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Men's Under-21s squad for our upcoming #U21EURO qualifiers at home to Hungary and Malta 🏴#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 2, 2023
