Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header

The young Scots will host both Hungary and Malta later this month.

By George Cran
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Dundee and Dundee United fans will have a keen eye on Scotland U/21s’ home double-header this month.

Scot Gemmill’s young side face two key Euro qualifiers at Motherwell’s Fir Park on October 13 and 17.

After kicking off the campaign with a narrow defeat away to group favourites Spain, the Scots will host Hungary before Malta four days later.

Scotland U/21 head coach Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS.
Starting that game in Spain were Dens Park duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan with their performances in Jaen earning a recall this month.

Cameron is bidding to win his fourth cap while Mulligan has played eight times at U/21 level.

Also in the squad is Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman as he bids to make his second appearance for Gemmill’s side.

Ex-United man Lewis Neilson has also been called up alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak, Hellas Verona’s Josh Doig and Max Johnston of Sturm Graz.

 

 

