Home News Dundee

Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano plans ‘warts and all’ film about his life

The 68-year-old could be set to tell his story with My Left Foot film director Jim Sheridan.

By James Simpson
Giovanni Di Stefano after being unveiled at Dens Park in 2003.
Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano has revealed he is planning a “warts and all” film about his life.

The bogus lawyer entered Dens Park on in August 2003 with ambitions of bringing David Beckham to the club, before resigning months later.

Now the 68-year-old could be set to tell his story with My Left Foot film director Jim Sheridan.

According to the Scottish Sun, Di Stefano has been in discussions with the filmmaker following his release from a 10-year stint in prison in April.

Sheridan said: “It’s a remarkable tale and we are already discussing giving his story the full dramatic treatment.”

Giovanni Di Stefano ‘looks forward to sharing new life’ in film

Saying he wants to tell his story, “warts and all”, Di Stefano said: “Many people have told it but none have heard the full version from my own mouth.

“I look forward to sharing my new life and fresh beginning with Jim, his team, and the public.”

Di Stefano was jailed for 14 years in 2013 after being convicted of charges including deception, fraud and money laundering.

The Italian – dubbed the Devil’s Advocate – claimed to have offered counsel to the likes of Saddam Hussein during his legal career.

Upon entering the Dens Park boardroom back in 2003, Di Stefano promised to invest millions of pounds into the club.

Players including Italian superstar Fabrizio Ravanelli arrived on Tayside to a big fanfare.

Giovanni Di Stefano with Fabrizio Ravanelli and Jim Duffy.

The former Juventus striker would only play six games for the club, before they were placed into administration.

Di Stefano was forced to resign as a director after the SFA refused to accept he was a “fit and proper person”.

Despite his chaotic time at Dens Park, the former director says he still holds a great affection for the club.

