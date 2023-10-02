3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes

The cottages in Carlungie, near Monifieth, have wood burners, roof lanterns and other high-end features

By Jack McKeown
The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.
The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.

Three old cottages in the countryside near Monifieth have been transformed into stunning homes.

Vaulted ceilings, wood burning stoves and lantern rooflights are among their many wonderful features.

The cottages are in Carlungie, a tiny hamlet down a quiet no-through road in the Angus countryside. It’s only a few hundred metres from the A92 and Monifieth is just a five minute drive away.

The Carlungie cottages before they were renovated. Image: Jennifer Olivier.
The cottages have been given a dramatic overhaul. Image: Verdala.

Property developer Jennifer Olivier bought the three cottages towards the end of last year. She works with her father John Shaw and her business partner Goska Kidd to rescue old buildings, mainly in Tayside.

When they bought the cottages they were in a run-down state. Jennifer, Goska and their teams of tradesmen set about a major programme of works.

Extending

Dundee architect Jon Frullani drew up plans to extend and reconfigure all three homes. Each property was stripped back to its bare walls, insulated, rewired and re-plumbed.

“We wanted to convert them all from two to three bedroom cottages,” Jennifer explains. “We added one extension onto each of the semi-detached properties and two extensions onto the detached cottage.”

Jennifer Olivier has a good eye for interior design. Image: Verdala.
Roof lanterns add natural light. Image: Verdala.

The extensions added extra bedroom space. Meanwhile, roof lanterns in the open plan living/dining/kitchen spaces throw in lots of natural light and provide a focal point.

Jennifer has a good eye for interior design and the attention to detail is superb. It’s clear no expense has been spared in doing up the cottages.

“It would have been cheaper to knock them down and build kit homes on the site,” Jennifer explains. “But I would hate to do that. It would be a shame to lose all that history.

Preserving the past

“When we were renovating them we discovered that one of our joiners’ dad used to live in one of the cottages so we named it after their family name. Another person who used to live there saw the project on Instagram and wanted to come for a look around. Things like that make you realise you’re preserving a piece of heritage.”

The cottages have beautiful interiors. Image: Verdala.

One of the cottages sold off market, with the two remaining properties being sold through Broughty Ferry estate agent Verdala.

“Someone Goska knows asked if they could see them before they went on the market,” Jennifer says. They put in a good offer so we sold one of them to them.”

Jennifer, 47, is currently renovating a four-bedroom house on Balgillo Road in Dundee and two cottages in Barry, by Carnoustie.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” she says. “But I still get scared every time. I have a vision for how each property can look but I always think, what if it doesn’t live up to that vision? What if I mess it up?

“So far it’s going well though.”

The cottages are nestled in the Angus landscape. Image: Verdala.

The Shieling is on sale with Verdala for o/o £300,000. West Findlay is also on sale with Verdala for o/o £250,000. An open day is being held for both remaining cottages on Saturday October 7 from 10am-12pm.

