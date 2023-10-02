‘Get them to every game’: Watch as African kids’ choir prove hit with Dundee United fans

An African children’s choir have proven a hit with Dundee United fans – with supporters urging club bosses to “get them along to every home game”.

The Singing Children of Africa from Kenya treated fans to performances at Tannadice on Saturday.

The group of 20 youngsters from the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa – who also performed at other locations across Dundee – sang outside the club shop before the game against Queen’s Park.

Fans were then treated to a performance in the concourse of the George Fox Stand at half-time, with songs including Flower of Scotland.

Dundee United fans rave about Singing Children of Africa performance

A video of the group singing the national anthem has been seen thousands of times on X – formerly Twitter – with fans raving about the choir’s talents.

Poster Rachel McKinnon described them as “absolutely brilliant”.

John Lindsay said: “Get them along to every home game.”

Robert Wallace wrote: “Was a pleasure to see these kids at Tannadice (on Saturday), all had a big huge smile.”

Neil Hendry said: “St Johnstone fan here and loving this. They’re amazing.”

Billy McIntosh wrote: “Thistle (fan). That is outstanding.”

And @Dron1Dave posted: “Dons fan here. But that’s great.”

Fans were also encouraged to donate to the group by texting the word ‘singing’ followed by their donation amount to 70470.

The group returned to Tannadice having performed on the pitch at a game in 2017.

The Singing Children of Africa have been touring since 2006.

They started visiting other countries as part of an initiative by Maureen McIntyre, founder of charity Educate the Kids, which runs the Jolaurabi School and an orphanage in Mombasa.

The choir is made up of children from the school who travel abroad to raise awareness and fundraise for the charity.

The singers are travelling across Scotland as part of their 2023 ‘Party Tour’.

During their time in Dundee, they have performed at Dundee High School, the V&A, Dundee University and Verdant Works.

The Singing Children of Africa will perform at Dunfermline’s Vine Conference Centre on Wednesday.