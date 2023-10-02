‘Get them to every game’: Watch as African kids’ choir prove hit with Dundee United fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Get them to every game’: Watch as African kids’ choir prove hit with Dundee United fans

The Singing Children of Africa from Kenya treated fans to performances at Tannadice on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald

An African children’s choir have proven a hit with Dundee United fans – with supporters urging club bosses to “get them along to every home game”.

The group of 20 youngsters from the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa – who also performed at other locations across Dundee – sang outside the club shop before the game against Queen’s Park.

Fans were then treated to a performance in the concourse of the George Fox Stand at half-time, with songs including Flower of Scotland.

Dundee United fans rave about Singing Children of Africa performance

A video of the group singing the national anthem has been seen thousands of times on X – formerly Twitter – with fans raving about the choir’s talents.

Poster Rachel McKinnon described them as “absolutely brilliant”.

John Lindsay said: “Get them along to every home game.”

Robert Wallace wrote: “Was a pleasure to see these kids at Tannadice (on Saturday), all had a big huge smile.”

Neil Hendry said: “St Johnstone fan here and loving this. They’re amazing.”

Billy McIntosh wrote: “Thistle (fan). That is outstanding.”

And @Dron1Dave posted: “Dons fan here. But that’s great.”

Fans were also encouraged to donate to the group by texting the word ‘singing’ followed by their donation amount to 70470.

Singing Children of Africa perform at Dundee High School
The Singing Children of Africa performing at Dundee High School. Image: Kasia McCollam

The group returned to Tannadice having performed on the pitch at a game in 2017.

The Singing Children of Africa have been touring since 2006.

They started visiting other countries as part of an initiative by Maureen McIntyre, founder of charity Educate the Kids, which runs the Jolaurabi School and an orphanage in Mombasa.

The choir is made up of children from the school who travel abroad to raise awareness and fundraise for the charity.

Singing Children of Africa visit the V&A
The group performed outside the V&A. Image: Kasia McCollam

The singers are travelling across Scotland as part of their 2023 ‘Party Tour’.

During their time in Dundee, they have performed at Dundee High School, the V&A, Dundee University and Verdant Works.

The Singing Children of Africa will perform at Dunfermline’s Vine Conference Centre on Wednesday.

Conversation