Lyall Cameron: Scotland U/21 boss Scot Gemmill reveals key skill that led to Dundee star’s call-up

Cameron will join Dundee team-mate Josh Mulligan and Dundee United goalie Jack Newman next month in Spain

By George Cran
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates scoring against Queen's Park as Dundee win the league.
Scot Gemmill says Lyall Cameron’s Scotland U/21 call is the “icing on the cake” of a tremendous breakthrough season at Dundee.

The 20-year-old lit up the Dark Blues season as they came out on top in a tense Championship title race.

Cameron was one of five Dees to score in their final day decider at Queen’s Park, taking his season total to 14 goals.

That saw him top the club’s scoring charts with 14 in all competitions and earned the talented youngster a two-year contract extension.

That was after becoming the first Dundee player ever to win Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year in the same season.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
His impressive form has seen Scotland U/21 boss Gemmill take notice and now Cameron will get his first taste of international football in Spain next month.

Along with team-mate Josh Mulligan and Dundee United keeper Jack Newman, Cameron will join up with the young Scots for a friendly double-header against Norway as they prepare for Euro 2025 qualifying in September.

‘Opportunity’

And Gemmill says he’s been keeping a keen eye on Dundee’s star youngster.

“Lyall is a player we have been monitoring all year,” he said.

“He’s been doing really well for Dundee, they obviously won the league but he’s scored goals and assisted goals.

“It’s an opportunity to reward him for that season and an opportunity for us to see whether he can make the step up to international football.

“That’s what these games are for, to see these players and see whether they can take their opportunity.”

He added: “I think we’d all agree he’s certainly done that this year (with Dundee).

“His team have got promotion, won the league and he’s scored goals and assisted goals.

“I think he can be really pleased with his year but this is the icing on the cake.

“He gets to come with us now and I’m sure he’ll be really keen to influence international football at U/21 level.”

Skill

Cameron scored seven league goals, including a fabulous hat-trick against Hamilton Accies, but also contributed three assists for his team.

However, Gemmill has been impressed with more than just his goal involvements, with cup strikes taking his overall season tally to 14.

It is his work off the ball that has set him apart for the former Nottingham Forest and Everton man.

Scotland U/21 head coach Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS.
Gemmill added: “He influences games. He scores goals and assists goals but he also really, really affects the game out of possession.

“The speed in which he plays at, there is a real intensity to his play.

“He is capable of winning the ball back for his team and forcing mistakes.

“Not all good technical players can do that. In my opinion, it’s a skill to be able to win the ball back for your team and that can influence the game greatly.

“We need players who can influence the game without and without the ball – he has shown he can do that.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Conversation

