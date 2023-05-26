Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee and Dundee United stars earn Scotland U/21 call

The City of Discovery trio will head out to Spain with Scot Gemmill's squad next month.

By George Cran
Dundee pair Josh Mulligan (left) and Lyall Cameron (right) will join Dundee United goalie Jack Newman in the Scotland U/21 squad.
Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have joined Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman in being called up for Scotland U/21 duty.

It is Cameron’s first invitation into the national setup after a stellar season in dark blue.

The midfielder’s breakthrough campaign ended with him sitting top of the Dens Park scoring charts, with 14 goals in all competitions.

It also saw him become the first Dundee player ever to win the Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards in the same campaign.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title. Image: SNS.
Now he’s looking to add international caps to his growing list of accolades after catching U/21 boss Scot Gemmill’s eye.

The young Scots face Norway in a friendly double header in Spain next month.

This is the final group get together before their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign gets under way against the Spaniards in September.

Jack Newman

United goalie Jack Newman will be aiming to be in that squad.

His campaign at Tannadice has not been a happy one, with the Tangerines staring at relegation from the Premiership.

Dundee United's Jack Newman makes a diving save against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far this season and earned his first U/21 call-up in March.

The former Sunderland youth player has been capped at U/16, U/17 and U/18 level before making his U/21 debut against Wales in March.

Ex-United defender Lewis Neilson, now of Hearts, is also in the squad.

Josh Mulligan

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, is looking to add to his five caps at this level after regular call-ups since his emergence as a first-team player at Dens.

Josh Mulligan is aiming to add to his five Scotland U/21 caps. Image: SNS
By the time the Spain game comes around, however, he may no longer be a Dundee player, with his contract heading into its final weeks.

Mulligan played 42 times for the Dark Blues last season and played a major role in their Championship win, showing his versatility along the way.

However, unless Dundee convince him to sign a new deal, his final act for the club will have been lifting the league trophy.

