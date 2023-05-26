3 Dundee and Dundee United stars earn Scotland U/21 call

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee stars Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have joined Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman in being called up for Scotland U/21 duty.

It is Cameron’s first invitation into the national setup after a stellar season in dark blue.

The midfielder’s breakthrough campaign ended with him sitting top of the Dens Park scoring charts, with 14 goals in all competitions.

It also saw him become the first Dundee player ever to win the Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year awards in the same campaign.

Now he’s looking to add international caps to his growing list of accolades after catching U/21 boss Scot Gemmill’s eye.

The young Scots face Norway in a friendly double header in Spain next month.

This is the final group get together before their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign gets under way against the Spaniards in September.

Jack Newman

United goalie Jack Newman will be aiming to be in that squad.

His campaign at Tannadice has not been a happy one, with the Tangerines staring at relegation from the Premiership.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far this season and earned his first U/21 call-up in March.

The former Sunderland youth player has been capped at U/16, U/17 and U/18 level before making his U/21 debut against Wales in March.

Ex-United defender Lewis Neilson, now of Hearts, is also in the squad.

Josh Mulligan

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan, meanwhile, is looking to add to his five caps at this level after regular call-ups since his emergence as a first-team player at Dens.

By the time the Spain game comes around, however, he may no longer be a Dundee player, with his contract heading into its final weeks.

Mulligan played 42 times for the Dark Blues last season and played a major role in their Championship win, showing his versatility along the way.

However, unless Dundee convince him to sign a new deal, his final act for the club will have been lifting the league trophy.

