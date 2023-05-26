Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee Big Weekend revellers fear being ‘stranded’ as Scotrail refuses to confirm late train times

Fans heading to the event are fearful they will end up stranded in Dundee with no train times being advertised.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Big Weekend will be held at Camperdown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Weekend will be held at Camperdown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Thousands of Big Weekend attendees are concerned about how they’ll get home after Scotrail refused to confirm times for additional late-night trains.

Extra trains will be running between Dundee and Aberdeen, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street, but the operator won’t be advertising times for those services.

One music fan, who is travelling down from Aberdeen, said: “I am hoping to get the train back home on Saturday night but how are you supposed to plan this if Scotrail won’t advertise train times – that’s just crazy.

“They also won’t take advance bookings – it’s going to be a case of turning up at Dundee Railway Station and hoping for the best – I’m really worried it’s going to be a free for all and a disaster and people end up stranded in Dundee.”

Lewis Capaldi on stage.
Lewis Capaldi is the headline act of the night on Sunday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

 

 

‘It’s crazy they won’t tell us train times’ for Big Weekend

One train traveller said: “How are we supposed to plan travel back if you aren’t telling us the time of the service.”

Another, having asked the time of the last train back to Glasgow was told that Scotrail were still “finalising plans” for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “As is the case with the vast majority of large events, we don’t advertise timings of additional extra services which will run beyond the normal timetable as it allows us to manage queues more efficiently.

“The key thing is that there is additional late night services towards Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen.

“Customers should head back to Dundee station as soon as they can when the event ends and join the appropriate queue. We’ll have extra staff on hand to direct them.”

Scotrail advice for festival-goers

Meantime Scotrail are asking travellers to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel as services are expected to be busy, and queuing systems may be in place at key stations across the country.

They are advising people that buying return tickets in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app will help journeys run smoothly.

“Our mTickets system means you can buy tickets from the comfort of your home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on your mobile device.

“As with all large events, we’ll extra staff will be on hand to assist you, and please remember that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on our trains and in our stations.”

