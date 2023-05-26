20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson’s stunning St Johnstone career as Perth legend retires

Murray Davidson has retired as a footballer and will forever be revered as a St Johnstone legend.

The all-action midfielder was a fans’ favourite from the first game he played in 2009 after arriving at McDiarmid Park from Livingston with Dave Mackay.

His substitute appearance in the 2021 Scottish Cup final was a truly heart-warming moment given he’d missed out on Saints’ 2014 cup win – and at Hampden Park in the League Cup earlier that season – through injury.

Courier Sport has picked out 20 of the best pictures to tell the story of Davidson’s Perth career.