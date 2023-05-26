20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson’s stunning St Johnstone career as Perth legend retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson’s stunning St Johnstone career as Perth legend retires

The 35-year-old has spent 14 years with Saints and won the Scottish Cup in 2021.

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson has retired. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Murray Davidson has retired as a footballer and will forever be revered as a St Johnstone legend.

The all-action midfielder was a fans’ favourite from the first game he played in 2009 after arriving at McDiarmid Park from Livingston with Dave Mackay.

His substitute appearance in the 2021 Scottish Cup final was a truly heart-warming moment given he’d missed out on Saints’ 2014 cup win – and at Hampden Park in the League Cup earlier that season – through injury.

Courier Sport has picked out 20 of the best pictures to tell the story of Davidson’s Perth career.

Murray Davidson must have impressed Derek McInnes while starring for Livingston. Here the youthful star is up against Saints’ Martin Hardie in a 2008 pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.
Davidson was signed the following summer. The double deal with Dave Mackay is arguably the best bit of business any Saints manager has ever done. Image: SNS.
In his first league game for Saints, Davidson scored the opening goal in a 2-2 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Davidson wasn’t shy of making his presence felt in the penalty box as Rangers’ Allan McGregor found out in this 2009 match at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
McGregor had even more reason to curse Davidson later that season when he completed the scoring for Saints in a famous 4-1 victory over the Gers. Image: SNS.
Pulling out of a tackle was never an option for Davidson as Hamilton’s Flavio Paixao found out in this mismatch. Image: SNS.
Even in a crowded box of strikers and centre-halves, Davidson was often the player who got up highest, as in this 2010 match against Hibs. Image: SNS.
If ever there was a pitch that suited Davidson, it was at a near-waterlogged Glebe Park for the 2011 Scottish Cup quarter-final against Brechin City. Image: SNS.
Davidson remains the last St Johnstone player to play for Scotland. Ex-Saints boss Billy Stark brought him on during a 2012 friendly against Luxembourg. Image: SNS.
Think ‘peak’ Murray Davidson and the sight of him winning a header with his hair flying will spring to mind. Dundee United’s Mario Bilate was never going to win this battle in 2014. Image: SNS.
Saints’ best ever performance at Ibrox was their 2015 League Cup victory. Davidson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Saints fans always loved to see Davidson getting the better of a Dundee opponent and Paul McGowan didn’t seem to enjoy this trademark tackle. Image: SNS.
Talking of Dundee – this goal at Dens Park in a 2018 4-0 thrashing of their Tayside rivals was one of his most important. Image: SNS.
Davidson was no stranger to a head knock during his career. The physio wouldn’t have had much trouble identifying this one at Tynecastle in 2019. Image: SNS.
No manager would ever admit to having dressing room favourites, but Tommy Wright would probably make an exception with Murray Davidson. Since leaving McDiarmid Park, Wright has returned to Perth to help support one of his star players’ testimonial season. Image: SNS.
Davidson didn’t actually get many red cards – Kevin Clancy handed out the first one over a decade into his time with Saints in November 2019 in a game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Davidson missed out on Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup triumph and a wild Kemar Roofe challenge at Ibrox kept him out of another one – the League Cup win over Livingston in 2021. Image: SNS.
There was no medal for Murray, but the Saints players made sure he was front and centre for the Hampden celebrations. Image: SNS.
There was to be a fairy tale ending, though. With Saints protecting a one-goal lead in the Scottish Cup final against Hibs, Callum Davidson sent on his trusted midfield enforcer to help secure a famous cup double. Image: SNS.
No St Johnstone player has ever deserved to get his hands on a major trophy more than Murray Davidson – a legend who will be remembered fondly forever by Perth supporters. Image: SNS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]