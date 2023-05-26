St Johnstone FC 20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson’s stunning St Johnstone career as Perth legend retires The 35-year-old has spent 14 years with Saints and won the Scottish Cup in 2021. St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson has retired. Image: SNS. By Eric Nicolson Share 20 pictures that tell story of Murray Davidson’s stunning St Johnstone career as Perth legend retires Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4415437/20-pictures-murray-davidson-st-johnstone-retires/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Murray Davidson has retired as a footballer and will forever be revered as a St Johnstone legend. The all-action midfielder was a fans’ favourite from the first game he played in 2009 after arriving at McDiarmid Park from Livingston with Dave Mackay. His substitute appearance in the 2021 Scottish Cup final was a truly heart-warming moment given he’d missed out on Saints’ 2014 cup win – and at Hampden Park in the League Cup earlier that season – through injury. Courier Sport has picked out 20 of the best pictures to tell the story of Davidson’s Perth career. Murray Davidson must have impressed Derek McInnes while starring for Livingston. Here the youthful star is up against Saints’ Martin Hardie in a 2008 pre-season friendly. Image: SNS. Davidson was signed the following summer. The double deal with Dave Mackay is arguably the best bit of business any Saints manager has ever done. Image: SNS. In his first league game for Saints, Davidson scored the opening goal in a 2-2 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS. Davidson wasn’t shy of making his presence felt in the penalty box as Rangers’ Allan McGregor found out in this 2009 match at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS. McGregor had even more reason to curse Davidson later that season when he completed the scoring for Saints in a famous 4-1 victory over the Gers. Image: SNS. Pulling out of a tackle was never an option for Davidson as Hamilton’s Flavio Paixao found out in this mismatch. Image: SNS. Even in a crowded box of strikers and centre-halves, Davidson was often the player who got up highest, as in this 2010 match against Hibs. Image: SNS. If ever there was a pitch that suited Davidson, it was at a near-waterlogged Glebe Park for the 2011 Scottish Cup quarter-final against Brechin City. Image: SNS. Davidson remains the last St Johnstone player to play for Scotland. Ex-Saints boss Billy Stark brought him on during a 2012 friendly against Luxembourg. Image: SNS. Think ‘peak’ Murray Davidson and the sight of him winning a header with his hair flying will spring to mind. Dundee United’s Mario Bilate was never going to win this battle in 2014. Image: SNS. Saints’ best ever performance at Ibrox was their 2015 League Cup victory. Davidson opened the scoring. Image: SNS. Saints fans always loved to see Davidson getting the better of a Dundee opponent and Paul McGowan didn’t seem to enjoy this trademark tackle. Image: SNS. Talking of Dundee – this goal at Dens Park in a 2018 4-0 thrashing of their Tayside rivals was one of his most important. Image: SNS. Davidson was no stranger to a head knock during his career. The physio wouldn’t have had much trouble identifying this one at Tynecastle in 2019. Image: SNS. No manager would ever admit to having dressing room favourites, but Tommy Wright would probably make an exception with Murray Davidson. Since leaving McDiarmid Park, Wright has returned to Perth to help support one of his star players’ testimonial season. Image: SNS. Davidson didn’t actually get many red cards – Kevin Clancy handed out the first one over a decade into his time with Saints in November 2019 in a game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. Davidson missed out on Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup triumph and a wild Kemar Roofe challenge at Ibrox kept him out of another one – the League Cup win over Livingston in 2021. Image: SNS. There was no medal for Murray, but the Saints players made sure he was front and centre for the Hampden celebrations. Image: SNS. There was to be a fairy tale ending, though. With Saints protecting a one-goal lead in the Scottish Cup final against Hibs, Callum Davidson sent on his trusted midfield enforcer to help secure a famous cup double. Image: SNS. No St Johnstone player has ever deserved to get his hands on a major trophy more than Murray Davidson – a legend who will be remembered fondly forever by Perth supporters. Image: SNS. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
