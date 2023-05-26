Dundee gym owner joins cast of Gladiators reboot as Sabre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee gym owner has joined the cast of Gladiators.

Sheli McCoy, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, will appear as Sabre in a BBC reboot of the 90s TV hit.

She shared her excitement on social media, writing: “It’s with a full heart I can finally say out loud – I am a gladiator.

“I truly hope Sabre will inspire and empower the younger generation of strong capable females just as the gladiators I once watched inspired me to be a confident athletic women.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll be taking part in the old, iconic games my mum and I once watched and I can’t wait to attack the new ones with her watching.”

A national champion

Introducing herself to fans of the show, Sheli described herself as a ‘grafter’ and revealed that she trains up to 19 hours a week.

She has competed in five British Weightlifting Championships events, as well as CrossFit championships all over the world.

She has been Scottish champion in both sports.

Describing Sheli’s character as “fierce, powerful and agile”, creators of the show said: “Contenders be afraid of an attack from Sabre, she’s fearless and ferocious.

“Once she catches sight of prey, there’s no escape!”

Although a date for the new 11-episode BBC series has yet to be announced, filming for the show takes place in Sheffield next month.

The gameshow, which sees members of the public compete in challenges against the Gladiators, will be hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.