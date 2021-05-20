Derek McInnes: Liam Craig and Murray Davidson are part of the St Johnstone fabric

One was his first signing at St Johnstone and the other was part of arguably the best double deal in the Perth club’s history.

No wonder Derek McInnes looks back on the recruitment of Liam Craig and Murray Davidson as two of the best bits of transfer business he has ever concluded.

It’s well over a decade since the pair of them arrived at McDiarmid Park.

And now they are sitting at numbers two and three in the all-time appearance list, both with a shot at going past Steven Anderson to the very top.

That they have the likes of Steven Anderson, Dave Mackay and Chris Millar for company when talking about long service goes to the heart of the Saints success story, according to their former manager.

“There’s a pattern at St Johnstone,” said McInnes, who has been a television pundit for a few Saints games of late after parting company with Aberdeen.

“There’s a history of players signing and having a strong attachment to the club.

“It’s very usual in the modern day to have even one player in your squad with that sort of longevity.

“But they have had so many over the years.

“They have both signed new deals. Liam and Murray have been a huge part of the fabric of the club and their success over the years.

“It’s great to see them and having an opportunity to have something tangible to show for it all in the final.

“They have been great servants and given so much to the club.”

By the time McInnes left for Bristol City, Craig and Davidson had already proved they were worthy additions to the Saints squad.

But that Steve Lomas, Tommy Wright and now Callum Davidson have also treated them as key players shows their true value.

“I have attachment to both lads because Liam was my first permanent signing as manager and we got Murray along with Dave Mackay for £35,000,” said McInnes.

“Depending on who I am talking to, I tell them it was £30,000 for one and £5,000 for the other one!

“Dave was an unbelievably consistent performer and there were others like Chris Millar and Steven Anderson who were there a long time as well.

“Other managers had the benefit of them but players have to win over a new manager all over again.

“There’s no way Liam and Murray would fail to impress through. They have a great work ethic and contribute in every game.

“St Johnstone have been consistent and competitive over a long period and that stems from players like them.

“They are at the heart of it all, driving the culture and the standards. New signings have to aspire to that level.”

Adapting your game is crucial to survive and thrive at the top of Scottish football, particularly when energy and running power is one of your main attributes as a young pro.

“As you get older you have to adjust,” said McInnes, a top level central midfielder himself.

“The attraction of Liam when we first got him on loan from Falkirk was that he was a box-to-box midfielder.

“He was good for goals, he had the set-play ability and with a tight squad you need players who are versatile.

“To get him at a tribunal for £25,000 was a great piece of business. We felt right away he was a good fit for us, a right good professional and one of the best I have worked with.

“Falkirk weren’t happy. They valued him a lot higher. But at the time Stewart Duff and myself put together a good case.

“Liam has more than repaid that fee, even if Geoff Brown never liked spending any money!

“He is still going strong. Now in the system Callum favours Liam offers good protection in that midfield role.

“He has had to be more disciplined and that is pivotal to the Saints system.

“I thought he was man of the match against Rangers in the league match and the cup ties, getting on the ball and mixing-up his passing game against quality opposition.

“And he still has that set play delivery. Liam has played a big role in taking the team into Europe and making two cup finals this season.”

Both men missed out on Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup triumph – Craig after moving to Hibs and Davidson through injury.

The former tasted final action and glory at last in the Betfred Cup victory against Livingston and now the latter is hoping it will be third time lucky at Hampden Park on Saturday versus Hibs.

“Murray has suffered badly-timed injuries but he is always going to suffer more than Liam,” said McInnes. “His game involves more contact and because of that he has missed some high-profile games.

“At Aberdeen I was always happy to see him on the bench or not involved at all against us.

“Callum has good options in there but St Johnstone’s success has been about the collective rather than the individual and those two pay homage to that.

“Murray will be grateful to be involved after being so unlucky in the past.

“He must have had his doubts in the last week or two. So I hope he gets the chance to savour it.”