St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson to retire

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson will retire as a player this weekend.

Courier Sport understands that the fans’ favourite has decided to call time on his career at the age of 35.

Davidson, currently in the middle of a testimonial year, is third on the all-time appearance charts for Saints, having featured on 414 occasions over 14 seasons.

Signed by Derek McInnes in the summer of 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay, Davidson cruelly missed out on the 2014 Scottish Cup final through injury and again in the 2021 Betfred Cup final.

There was a fairy tale ending, though, when he came off the bench against Hibs at Hampden to help clinch a cup double under Callum Davidson.

Davidson is the most recent Saints player to be capped for Scotland.

Injuries have kept him out of this season’s team since the middle of September when the Perth side drew with Ross County.