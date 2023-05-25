Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson to retire

The former Scotland international has been a fans' favourite at McDiarmid Park for 14 years.

By Eric Nicolson
Murray Davidson will retire at the end of the season.
Murray Davidson will retire at the end of the season.

St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson will retire as a player this weekend.

Courier Sport understands that the fans’ favourite has decided to call time on his career at the age of 35.

Davidson, currently in the middle of a testimonial year, is third on the all-time appearance charts for Saints, having featured on 414 occasions over 14 seasons.

Signed by Derek McInnes in the summer of 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay, Davidson cruelly missed out on the 2014 Scottish Cup final through injury and again in the 2021 Betfred Cup final.

Murray Davidson with the Scottish Cup trophy.
Murray Davidson with the Scottish Cup trophy.

There was a fairy tale ending, though, when he came off the bench against Hibs at Hampden to help clinch a cup double under Callum Davidson.

Davidson is the most recent Saints player to be capped for Scotland.

Injuries have kept him out of this season’s team since the middle of September when the Perth side drew with Ross County.

