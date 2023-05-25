St Johnstone FC St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson to retire The former Scotland international has been a fans' favourite at McDiarmid Park for 14 years. By Eric Nicolson May 25 2023, 2.58pm Share St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson to retire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4423012/st-johnstone-legend-murray-davidson-retire/ Copy Link 0 comment Murray Davidson will retire at the end of the season. Image: SNS. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson will retire as a player this weekend. Courier Sport understands that the fans’ favourite has decided to call time on his career at the age of 35. Davidson, currently in the middle of a testimonial year, is third on the all-time appearance charts for Saints, having featured on 414 occasions over 14 seasons. Signed by Derek McInnes in the summer of 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay, Davidson cruelly missed out on the 2014 Scottish Cup final through injury and again in the 2021 Betfred Cup final. Murray Davidson with the Scottish Cup trophy. Image: SNS. There was a fairy tale ending, though, when he came off the bench against Hibs at Hampden to help clinch a cup double under Callum Davidson. Davidson is the most recent Saints player to be capped for Scotland. Injuries have kept him out of this season’s team since the middle of September when the Perth side drew with Ross County. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
