Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

Dundee have launched their appeal against the SPFL’s unprecedented punishment for last season’s Dens Park pitch chaos.

The Dark Blues were hit with a hefty £186,000 fine by the governing body after five Premiership matches were postponed because of the waterlogged surface.

Two-thirds of that was suspended with the further £66,000 including payments to Sky Sports and pitch specialists to cover their costs over the two Rangers matches that were called off.

Dundee were “deeply disappointed” at the extent of the punishment and fired out a statement disputing the SPFL’s original communication.

‘Inaccurate’

A club statement on April 18 read: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the Tribunal’s findings as set out in the SPFL press release, which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”

That appeal has now been heard by the SPFL and the club await the outcome.

Never rains but pours

Dundee are also the subject of a separate SPFL hearing surrounding the Rangers game.

As a backup option to Dens Park, St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park was readied in case the Dundee v Rangers match was postponed for a third time.

Courier Sport understands a fee of £15,000 was agreed between the clubs to cover the costs for the Perth club.

However, that payment hadn’t been made and an SPFL hearing was required to settle the matter.

Rangers are also chasing reimbursement for their two aborted trips to Dens Park, including hotel and travel costs.

Work to fix the pitch problems at Dens Park kicked into gear just hours after the final whistle sounded on the 2023/24 campaign.

Courier Sport revealed the big plans under way to get the surface ready for the new season.