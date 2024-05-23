Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

The Dark Blues were hit by an unprecedented £180,000 punishment after five call-offs last season.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Dundee have launched their appeal against the SPFL’s unprecedented punishment for last season’s Dens Park pitch chaos.

The Dark Blues were hit with a hefty £186,000 fine by the governing body after five Premiership matches were postponed because of the waterlogged surface.

Two-thirds of that was suspended with the further £66,000 including payments to Sky Sports and pitch specialists to cover their costs over the two Rangers matches that were called off.

Dundee were “deeply disappointed” at the extent of the punishment and fired out a statement disputing the SPFL’s original communication.

‘Inaccurate’

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch before the first postponement in March. Image: SNS

A club statement on April 18 read: “Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the Tribunal’s findings as set out in the SPFL press release, which in our view is inaccurate.

“Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25.

“This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

“In addition, £36,429.60 is payable as compensation to the SPFL for television and pitch specialist costs.

“Dundee Football Club are deeply disappointed with the severity of the punishment and are currently seeking legal advice with regards to an appeal.

Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
Focus has been on Dundee FC's pitch with the SPFL stepping in. Image: SNS

“The club will be making no further comment on the outcome while we seek legal advice.”

That appeal has now been heard by the SPFL and the club await the outcome.

Never rains but pours

Dundee are also the subject of a separate SPFL hearing surrounding the Rangers game.

As a backup option to Dens Park, St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park was readied in case the Dundee v Rangers match was postponed for a third time.

Adam Webb is still waiting for the green light to buy St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport understands a fee of £15,000 was agreed between the clubs to cover the costs for the Perth club.

However, that payment hadn’t been made and an SPFL hearing was required to settle the matter.

Rangers are also chasing reimbursement for their two aborted trips to Dens Park, including hotel and travel costs.

Work to fix the pitch problems at Dens Park kicked into gear just hours after the final whistle sounded on the 2023/24 campaign.

Courier Sport revealed the big plans under way to get the surface ready for the new season.

