Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw as Dee join Aston Villa in key stat

The Dark Blues battled to a 0-0 draw at Easter Road with Trevor Carson impressive.

Dundee's Owen Beck saving a goal from going in.
Dundee's Owen Beck is denied by David Marshall in the closing stages at Hibs. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee picked up their third draw in four Premiership matches.

Wins may be a little light on the ground but Tony Docherty’s new-look side are showing they are a tough nut to crack these days.

They defended well throughout the 0-0 draw at Easter Road, riding their luck at times, but there was plenty to be happy about for the Dark Blues at Hibs.

Courier Sport takes a look at the key talking points.

Clean sheet

This was a first Premiership clean sheet on the road this season, Dundee’s second in total this term.

More impressively, it’s the first time Hibs have been shut out in nine domestic matches – Aston Villa were the only side this season to stop the Hibees finding the net before Saturday.

And they had plenty of chances to keep that run going, only to find a Dundee player in the way time and again.

Mostly that was Trevor Carson with the Northern Irishman showing exactly why Tony Docherty was so keen to bring the goalie in.

There was a magnetism about the Dee keeper – whenever Hibs got close, the ball always found a way into Carson’s arms.

If it wasn’t the goalkeeper, it was a flying block from Antonio Portales or Ricki Lamie was there or Joe Shaughnessy got a boot in.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson shutting down a shot from Adam Le Fondre
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Dylan Vente. Image: SNS

Cammy Kerr was good at right wing-back, Owen Beck continued his good form on the left and the players ahead of them all did their part.

This was very much a team effort and they got their just rewards.

Rudden

Rudden also got a reward for his super sub appearance against Kilmarnock – a first league start of the season.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle man is an enigma.

Sometimes the quality isn’t there, others he’s too easily shrugged off the ball by defenders.

Zak Rudden sees a header saved at Easter Road.
Zak Rudden sees a header saved at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There was a bit of that at Easter Road but there was far more to Rudden’s display.

Docherty picked out his work-rate with his match ended thanks to a bout of cramp.

That was actually an ongoing problem for Rudden and, in fact, he shrugged off the problem for a good while before eventually succumbing.

Dundee FC striker Zak Rudden sitting on the pitch, reaching down to touch his leg
Dundee FC striker Zak Rudden goes down with cramp at Hibs. Image: SNS

Constant running and sheer effort are very useful traits and shouldn’t be underestimated.

But Rudden also showed his confidence in front of goal – unlucky not to score with a header early on and then curling just wide shortly after half-time.

More of this and the starting place will be his to keep.

Portales

The Mexican excitement may have faded somewhat at Dens since Antonio Portales got injured six minutes into the first league match of the season.

However, we had two Mexicans in the matchday squad once more for this one.

Portales made it through 90 minutes for the first time in dark blue and impressed.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales sliding across the pitch, leg out to get the ball
Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in and fouls Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS

Early on he was too easily beaten by Elie Youan out wide and looked shaky at times. He also picked up a silly booking after diving in on the same player.

But as the match wore on, he grew into the contest and showed quality when playing out of defence.

And he made a key flying block in the second half as he played his part in a real team effort to keep the Hibees out.

Referee?

Referee John Beaton holding up a yellow card Jordan Obita and Cammy Kerr.
Referee John Beaton diffuses a fiery moment by booking Jordan Obita and Cammy Kerr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

No moans about the officials. No VAR stoppages. Just like old times.

Much more like it!

Conversation