Dundee are growing insists Tony Docherty as he hails Hibs shutout and singles out frontman who ‘typified’ display

The Dark Blues earned a point at Easter Road after a hard-fought 0-0 draw but could have won all three says Docherty.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in the dugout at Easter Road as Dundee FC drew with Hibs. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty says Dundee were just an inch or two away from the complete away performance at Hibs.

With the score at 0-0 going into the final minutes, the Dark Blues broke and teed up Owen Beck with the chance to grab all three points.

However, home keeper David Marshall blocked the fierce effort.

In the end, Docherty’s side had to settle for a hard-earned point after surviving periods of real pressure at Easter Road with goalkeeper Trevor Carson in fine form.

“It would have been the complete performance had the counter-attack with Owen Beck ended with a goal,” the Dundee manager said.

Dundee's Owen Beck is denied by David Marshall in the closing stages at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Owen Beck is denied by David Marshall in the closing stages at Hibs. Image: SNS

“If it goes either side of big Marsh, it’s a goal. That would have capped off an absolutely fantastic performance.

“But I couldn’t be more proud with the performances of the players.

“We are really growing as a team.

“We carried a threat and were organised – I had only four players out there who had played at Easter Road before.

“So to show that level of maturity was really pleasing.

“I’m delighted to come away with a point, Hibs are a really good side, but there is an element of me thinking we could have come away with all three.”

Trevor Carson

Goalkeeper Carson was a busy man with Hibs having 23 shots in total, nine on target.

But he and his back line earned their clean sheet says Docherty.

“We have a good squad of good, hungry footballers here but with that there is a really good level of experience. And none more so than Carson,” added the Dens boss.

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Adam Le Fondre. Image: SNS
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Adam Le Fondre. Image: SNS

“He instils a belief, a confidence. He has an inner strength and I think it inspires others.

“So he’s been huge. That’s the reason I went to such lengths during the summer to get him here.

“That game is an example. I said he would win us points and he is proving me right.”

‘That’s what I want my players to be like’

Beck went closest to winning it late on for Dundee but one man making his first league start of the season impressed Docherty.

Zak Rudden notched his first Premiership goal of the season to earn his side a 2-2 draw at home to Kilmarnock last time out.

And that performance from the bench earned him the opportunity of his first start.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS

The striker had chances at the start of both halfs to open the scoring only to see Marshall save one and the second curling wide.

But his effort throughout the game stood out for Docherty.

“Zak typified us today,” the Dens boss added.

“He got the goal last week and his training this week has been outstanding. Lyall Cameron and Antonio Portales came in as well.

“And they showed why they should be in the team.

“Rudden is an example of that – he run his socks off.

“He came off with cramp because he put everything into that game.

“That’s what I want all my players to be like.”

