Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hibernian 0-0 Dundee: Trevor Carson shines as Dark Blues earn hard-fought point on the road

Chances at both ends but Carson and David Marshall come out on top.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron battles with Lewis Stevenson as Dundee take on Hibs. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron battles with Lewis Stevenson as Dundee take on Hibs. Image: SNS

Goalkeepers were on top as Dundee earned a hard-fought point on the road at Hibernian.

It was far from a dull 0-0 at Easter Road with chances at both ends but there was no beating the men between the sticks.

Trevor Carson in particular was in fine form, denying Hibs time and again throughout the 90 minutes.

His opposite number David Marshall was less busy but came up with a super save to deny Owen Beck a late winner.

First half

A return after five matches out for defender Antonio Portales saw Tony Docherty switch to a back five.

Lyall Cameron earned his first start in six weeks while last week’s goal hero Zak Rudden got his first Premiership start of the campaign.

Out were Josh Mulligan (suspension), Scott Tiffoney (calf) and Jordan McGhee (foot) while Zach Robinson dropped to the bench.

And it was the visitors that started the stronger of the two sides, Rudden coming closest to opening the scoring but seeing a firm header saved on 11 minutes.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in and fouls Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Antonio Portales slides in and fouls Elie Youan of Hibs. Image: SNS

On the ball, Dundee were playing some nice stuff but defensively they were living dangerously as the half wore on.

And with 15 minutes on the clock Trevor Carson denied Adam Le Fondre what looked like an opening goal for the hosts, turning his header wide.

From there Carson was a busy man as the Hibees stepped things up but were unable to find a way past the Northern Irishman.

Second half

That theme continued in the second period, Elie Youan curling into the arms of the Dundee keeper.

Hibs were largely in control but the visitors were dangerous on the break and Rudden again went close. This time curling just wide of the far post.

Ex-Dee Martin Boyle would be next to test Carson but, once more, the Dee goalie kept the low shot out.

The home side continued to press and test the visiting defence but Dundee and Carson held firm.

And were so close to taking all three points back up the east coast when Luke McCowan broke, fed Ryan Howley to cut across for Owen Beck.

The Liverpool man connected with the ball but somehow David Marshall kept the shot out.

There was, though, to be no way past the two goalkeepers and the two sides had to be content with a point each.

Player Ratings

Hibernian: Marshall, Miller, Hanlon, Fish, Youan, Vente (Doidge 62), Boyle, Newell, Jeggo, Stevenson (Obita 62), Le Fondre (Tavares 72).

Subs not used: Boruc, Levitt, Delferriere, Campbell, Bushiri, Whittaker.

Dundee: Carson 9, Portales 7, Shaughnessy 7, Lamie 7, Kerr 7, Beck 8, Boateng 7, McCowan 7, Cameron 7 (Howley 88), Rudden 7 (Robertson 77), Bakayoko 7.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Robinson, Donnelly, Sylla, Lewis.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 16,793

Star man: Trevor Carson

Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Adam Le Fondre. Image: SNS
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson denies Adam Le Fondre. Image: SNS

The Dundee No 1 showed exactly why Tony Docherty was so keen to bring him in from St Mirren this summer.

The ball seemed to gravitate towards him any time a Hibs player had a go at goal.

Superb performance.

