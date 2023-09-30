St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: 10-man Saints end up holding on for point after going in front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: 10-man Saints end up holding on for point after going in front

Liam Gordon gave away a penalty and was sent off.

By Eric Nicolson
Dara Costelloe scores for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's Dara Costelloe scores. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone had to settle for a point against Livingston after getting themselves into a winning position for the first time this season.

Dara Costelloe put the Perth side in front with a first half 20-yarder but the game turned on a penalty awarded to Davie Martindale’s side just before the hour mark.

Liam Gordon conceded that one – clipping Joel Nouble when the ball was at the very edge of the box – and a miserable afternoon for him was capped off when he was later sent off for a tackle made on the same man which was picked up by VAR.

Saints certainly deserved their half-time lead.

There wasn’t much in the way of goalmouth action in the opening half-hour but the hosts, with a back three formation, were showing more attacking intent than their opponents.

During that period Luke Jephcott, making his second Premiership start, should have scored from a Graham Carey cut-back.

Although his attempt was on target, it struck a team-mate and keeper Shamal George probably had it covered anyway.

George should probably have had Costelloe’s 36th minute shot that found his bottom right corner covered as well.

Dan Phillips put the on-loan Burnley forward through.

The goalie got a hand to the low strike that followed but not a strong enough one to keep it out.

Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal.
Dara Costelloe celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

Costelloe almost doubled his goal count and Saints’ lead a minute later but didn’t make a good connection on a shot inside the box.

Penalty changes the game

MacLean’s men started the second half positively and Carey came close with a long-range shot.

But the scores were levelled in controversial circumstances.

Gordon and Nouble were chasing a ball at the edge of the box and referee, Graham Grainger, decided the Saints skipper had fouled the big forward.

VAR didn’t come to the rescue and Sean Kelly gave Dimitar Mitov no chance with his 57th minute spot-kick.

It didn’t help Gordon near the end of the game either – when he was red-carded for a sliding tackle on Nouble.

St Johnstone – Mitov 7, Considine 6, Gordon 6, Carey 7, Wright 6 (Olufunwa, 85) Kucheriavyi 6 (Turner-Cooke 68), Jephcott 6 (May 68), Robinson 6, Sprangler 8 (Smith, 90), Phillips 7.5, Costelloe 7 (McClelland, 85). Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, MacPherson, Franczak.

Saints’ star man –Sven Sprangler. A class act who is forming a strong central midfield partnership with Phillips.

