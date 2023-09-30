St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: 10-man Saints end up holding on for point after going in front

St Johnstone had to settle for a point against Livingston after getting themselves into a winning position for the first time this season.

Dara Costelloe put the Perth side in front with a first half 20-yarder but the game turned on a penalty awarded to Davie Martindale’s side just before the hour mark.

Liam Gordon conceded that one – clipping Joel Nouble when the ball was at the very edge of the box – and a miserable afternoon for him was capped off when he was later sent off for a tackle made on the same man which was picked up by VAR.

Saints certainly deserved their half-time lead.

There wasn’t much in the way of goalmouth action in the opening half-hour but the hosts, with a back three formation, were showing more attacking intent than their opponents.

During that period Luke Jephcott, making his second Premiership start, should have scored from a Graham Carey cut-back.

Although his attempt was on target, it struck a team-mate and keeper Shamal George probably had it covered anyway.

George should probably have had Costelloe’s 36th minute shot that found his bottom right corner covered as well.

Dan Phillips put the on-loan Burnley forward through.

The goalie got a hand to the low strike that followed but not a strong enough one to keep it out.

Costelloe almost doubled his goal count and Saints’ lead a minute later but didn’t make a good connection on a shot inside the box.

Penalty changes the game

MacLean’s men started the second half positively and Carey came close with a long-range shot.

But the scores were levelled in controversial circumstances.

Gordon and Nouble were chasing a ball at the edge of the box and referee, Graham Grainger, decided the Saints skipper had fouled the big forward.

VAR didn’t come to the rescue and Sean Kelly gave Dimitar Mitov no chance with his 57th minute spot-kick.

It didn’t help Gordon near the end of the game either – when he was red-carded for a sliding tackle on Nouble.

St Johnstone – Mitov 7, Considine 6, Gordon 6, Carey 7, Wright 6 (Olufunwa, 85) Kucheriavyi 6 (Turner-Cooke 68), Jephcott 6 (May 68), Robinson 6, Sprangler 8 (Smith, 90), Phillips 7.5, Costelloe 7 (McClelland, 85). Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, MacPherson, Franczak.

Saints’ star man –Sven Sprangler. A class act who is forming a strong central midfield partnership with Phillips.