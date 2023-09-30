Dundee United 4-1 Queen’s Park: Tony Watt ends goal drought in style as rampant Tangerines battle back

Tony Watt ended his goal drought in style as he bagged a clinical brace in Dundee United’s 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park.

The experienced striker, seeking to hit the net for the first time since April, fired home to cancel out Jack Thomson’s early opener.

Scott McMann’s first goal in more than two years completed the turnaround before Watt struck again.

And Kai Fotheringham added gloss to the scoreline, benefitting from Glenn Middleton’s THIRD assist of the afternoon.

The win keeps United atop the Championship and extends their unbeaten run in all competition to 10 games.

Caught sleeping

United boss Jim Goodwin opted not to striker Louis Moult, who limped out of last week’s 1-0 win at Inverness. Watt started in attack.

Fotheringham made his first Championship start of the campaign, replacing Archie Meekison in the starting line-up.

This represented the first league meeting between these sides since Jerry Kerr’s Tangerines claimed a 3-1 win in January 1960. Jim Irvine, Dave Whytock and Peter Prior rippled the net during that old Division Two showdown.

And United, who boasted the joint-best defensive record in Scottish league football prior to kick-off — conceding just two goals — were stunned with just 43 seconds on the clock.

Jack Spong unleashed Ruari Paton down the right-flank and the Spiders’ top scorer turned provider with a fine cut-back for Thomson, with the midfielder firing a clinical low finish past Jack Walton.

Watt gets off the mark

Fotheringham passed up a gilt-edged chance to restore parity when Tommy Robson inexplicably nodded a long Kevin Holt punt into the path of the winger, but his lob drifted over the bar.

Holt then headed inches wide after rising highest to meet a Middleton corner-kick.

United were finally spluttering into gear.

And they got their leveller prior to the break, with Watt lashing home from inside the box following a superb cut-back from Middleton. A cathartic moment for the Tannadice vice-captain, as evidenced by his roaring, leaping celebration.

Rampant second period

If Watt’s effort felt like a long time coming, that is nothing compared to McMann’s wait for that scoring feeling.

The left-back notched his first EVER goal for United — and his maiden strike for any side since one for Hamilton in May 2021 — by converting a deep Declan Glass delivery.

Middleton, outstanding throughout, teed up Watt for a second time as United made the game safe, whipping in a sensational cross for the front-man to fire home.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone winger then struck the post directly from a corner as the Terrors started to purr. If anyone deserved a goal, it was him.

And United made it four when Middleton turned Robson inside-out before pitching a delightful chip for Fotheringham to nod beyond Ferrie; a third assist of the afternoon for Middleton.

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

The numbers don’t lie.

Middleton produced three assists as United took full advantage of the Spiders’ defensive frailties, linking up in particularly devastating fashion with Watt and McMann.

He also struck the post with a wicked in-swinging delivery and, even when the Terrors were toiling in the first period, was the primary danger-man in Tangerine.

Watt and McMann were similarly excellent on Saturday.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 7; Sibbald 7, Docherty 6 (Mochrie 75); Fotheringham 7, Glass 6 (Meekison 75), Middleton 8; Watt 8 (Stirton 84).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Moore, Bertie.

Referee: Steven Kirkland

Att: 7256