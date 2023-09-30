Dundee United 4-1 Queen’s Park: Tony Watt ends goal drought in style as rampant Tangerines battle back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United 4-1 Queen’s Park: Tony Watt ends goal drought in style as rampant Tangerines battle back

United romped to victory at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt after scoring for Dundee United
Watt celebrates his strike. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

Tony Watt ended his goal drought in style as he bagged a clinical brace in Dundee United’s 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park.

The experienced striker, seeking to hit the net for the first time since April, fired home to cancel out Jack Thomson’s early opener.

Scott McMann’s first goal in more than two years completed the turnaround before Watt struck again.

And Kai Fotheringham added gloss to the scoreline, benefitting from Glenn Middleton’s THIRD assist of the afternoon.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham found the net for United. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

The win keeps United atop the Championship and extends their unbeaten run in all competition to 10 games.

Caught sleeping

United boss Jim Goodwin opted not to striker Louis Moult, who limped out of last week’s 1-0 win at Inverness. Watt started in attack.

Fotheringham made his first Championship start of the campaign, replacing Archie Meekison in the starting line-up.

Louis Moult is pictured on his return to Scottish football.
Moult, pictured, was not risked. Image: SNS

This represented the first league meeting between these sides since Jerry Kerr’s Tangerines claimed a 3-1 win in January 1960. Jim Irvine, Dave Whytock and Peter Prior rippled the net during that old Division Two showdown.

And United, who boasted the joint-best defensive record in Scottish league football prior to kick-off — conceding just two goals — were stunned with just 43 seconds on the clock.

Jack Spong unleashed Ruari Paton down the right-flank and the Spiders’ top scorer turned provider with a fine cut-back for Thomson, with the midfielder firing a clinical low finish past Jack Walton.

Watt gets off the mark

Fotheringham passed up a gilt-edged chance to restore parity when Tommy Robson inexplicably nodded a long Kevin Holt punt into the path of the winger, but his lob drifted over the bar.

Tony Watt celebrates a Dundee United goal
A delighted Watt celebrates. Image: SNS

Holt then headed inches wide after rising highest to meet a Middleton corner-kick.

United were finally spluttering into gear.

And they got their leveller prior to the break, with Watt lashing home from inside the box following a superb cut-back from Middleton. A cathartic moment for the Tannadice vice-captain, as evidenced by his roaring, leaping celebration.

Rampant second period

If Watt’s effort felt like a long time coming, that is nothing compared to McMann’s wait for that scoring feeling.

The left-back notched his first EVER goal for United — and his maiden strike for any side since one for Hamilton in May 2021 — by converting a deep Declan Glass delivery.

Middleton, outstanding throughout, teed up Watt for a second time as United made the game safe, whipping in a sensational cross for the front-man to fire home.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone winger then struck the post directly from a corner as the Terrors started to purr. If anyone deserved a goal, it was him.

Scott McMann scored his first Dundee United goal
Scott McMann slots home a rare goal. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

And United made it four when Middleton turned Robson inside-out before pitching a delightful chip for Fotheringham to nod beyond Ferrie; a third assist of the afternoon for Middleton.

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

The numbers don’t lie.

Middleton produced three assists as United took full advantage of the Spiders’ defensive frailties, linking up in particularly devastating fashion with Watt and McMann.

He also struck the post with a wicked in-swinging delivery and, even when the Terrors were toiling in the first period, was the primary danger-man in Tangerine.

Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Middleton was excellent for United. Image: SNS

Watt and McMann were similarly excellent on Saturday.

Dundee United player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 7; Sibbald 7, Docherty 6 (Mochrie 75); Fotheringham 7, Glass 6 (Meekison 75), Middleton 8; Watt 8 (Stirton 84).

Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Moore, Bertie.

Referee: Steven Kirkland

Att: 7256

Conversation