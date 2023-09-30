Tony Watt given advice from Dundee United captain Ross Docherty who vows to silence ‘bottled it’ jibes

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is adamant Tony Watt has been a pivotal performer for the Tangerines despite drawing a blank in front of goal.

Watt, 29, is yet to ripple the net or claim an assist during his 11 outings for Championship-topping United this term.

He was unfortunate not to get off the mark against Inverness last week, thwarted by a fine Mark Ridgers save after climbing off the bench to replace the injured Louis Moult.

Nevertheless, Watt — who could lead the line for the Terrors if Moult is not risked against Queen’s Park this afternoon — has been a tireless worker, supporting the attack while doing a diligent job dropping back into midfield.

Docherty has more time than most to pick the brains of the club’s vice-skipper, given they car-share from the west coast to training at St Andrews most mornings.

And he acknowledges that Watt is “desperate” to get off the mark.

But Docherty has sought to provide some perspective during his chats with the former Hearts, Celtic and Scotland man.

“Everyone can see that Tony is desperate to get it (a first goal) but I’ve said to him that he brings a lot more than just goals and assists to the team,” said Docherty.

“Tony thinks, “I’m a striker, I need to score.” But he’s been playing deeper in the number 10 role in nearly every game this season.

“It’s not familiar to him, yet he’s done a great job for the team.

“When Moulty (Louis Moult) got injured last week and Tony got his chance in his favoured position, he goes through and the keeper made a really good save. You can see it (a goal) is coming — and that’s just the final bit.

“But I wouldn’t focus on, “oh, Tony needs that goal”.”

Kevin Holt and co.

Another passenger in that car to training is Kevin Holt, former Partick Thistle teammate of Docherty and a stand-out in the heart of the United back-line.

It would be fair to say that, along with the steady Liam Grimshaw, Holt’s arrival was seen as a solid if unspectacular signing by most Arabs.

But the former Dundee man has been a colossus alongside Declan Gallagher. United boast the joint-best defensive record in Scottish league football, level with Rangers on two.

They have kept four clean sheets in six games; unbeaten in nine. Their expected goals (xG) conceded is the lowest in the Championship.

“Big Dec Gallagher knows the league and knows what it takes to win games and go on runs,” said Docherty. “Holty’s the same, I’m the same.

“You can go and sign fancy players or whatever but, realistically, it’s about gelling a team.

“They’ve built a great relationship with Jack Walton behind them. It’s about keeping them fit and keeping it going for the rest of the season.”

Penalty pain

That defensive record has been paramount during United’s rise to the summit of the Championship, with their attacking play only truly kicking into top gear during handsome wins at Arbroath and Ayr United.

I want to prove myself, and also show any doubters who said “you bottled it last year” Ross Docherty

And there is an element of making amends to Docherty’s title chase — the same goes for Holt — after playoff final pain with Partick Thistle last term.

Docherty and Holt both missed from 12 yards as the Jags blew a comfortable aggregate advantage to lose out against Ross County on penalties.

“I want to prove myself, and also show any doubters who said “you bottled it last year”,” continued Docherty.

“For myself and Big Holty, you miss a penalty each in the play-off final to get your team up — of course you carry that with you.

“It’s a bad thing at the time, but maybe it’s not a bad thing to have on your mind because you say: “I’m not going through that again.””