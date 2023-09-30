Tony Watt given advice from Dundee United captain Ross Docherty who vows to silence ‘bottled it’ jibes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt given advice from Dundee United captain Ross Docherty who vows to silence ‘bottled it’ jibes

Docherty is effusive in his praise for Watt's efforts.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt captaining Dundee United against Dunfermline
Tony Watt captaining United against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty is adamant Tony Watt has been a pivotal performer for the Tangerines despite drawing a blank in front of goal.

Watt, 29, is yet to ripple the net or claim an assist during his 11 outings for Championship-topping United this term.

He was unfortunate not to get off the mark against Inverness last week, thwarted by a fine Mark Ridgers save after climbing off the bench to replace the injured Louis Moult.

Nevertheless, Watt — who could lead the line for the Terrors if Moult is not risked against Queen’s Park this afternoon — has been a tireless worker, supporting the attack while doing a diligent job dropping back into midfield.

Docherty has more time than most to pick the brains of the club’s vice-skipper, given they car-share from the west coast to training at St Andrews most mornings.

And he acknowledges that Watt is “desperate” to get off the mark.

But Docherty has sought to provide some perspective during his chats with the former Hearts, Celtic and Scotland man.

“Everyone can see that Tony is desperate to get it (a first goal) but I’ve said to him that he brings a lot more than just goals and assists to the team,” said Docherty.

“Tony thinks, “I’m a striker, I need to score.” But he’s been playing deeper in the number 10 role in nearly every game this season.

“It’s not familiar to him, yet he’s done a great job for the team.

When Moulty (Louis Moult) got injured last week and Tony got his chance in his favoured position, he goes through and the keeper made a really good save. You can see it (a goal) is coming — and that’s just the final bit.

“But I wouldn’t focus on, “oh, Tony needs that goal”.”

Kevin Holt and co.

Another passenger in that car to training is Kevin Holt, former Partick Thistle teammate of Docherty and a stand-out in the heart of the United back-line.

It would be fair to say that, along with the steady Liam Grimshaw, Holt’s arrival was seen as a solid if unspectacular signing by most Arabs.

But the former Dundee man has been a colossus alongside Declan Gallagher. United boast the joint-best defensive record in Scottish league football, level with Rangers on two.

They have kept four clean sheets in six games; unbeaten in nine. Their expected goals (xG) conceded is the lowest in the Championship.

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United
Holt boasts four goals for United. Image: SNS

“Big Dec Gallagher knows the league and knows what it takes to win games and go on runs,” said Docherty. “Holty’s the same, I’m the same.

“You can go and sign fancy players or whatever but, realistically, it’s about gelling a team.

“They’ve built a great relationship with Jack Walton behind them. It’s about keeping them fit and keeping it going for the rest of the season.”

Penalty pain

That defensive record has been paramount during United’s rise to the summit of the Championship, with their attacking play only truly kicking into top gear during handsome wins at Arbroath and Ayr United.

I want to prove myself, and also show any doubters who said “you bottled it last year”

Ross Docherty

And there is an element of making amends to Docherty’s title chase — the same goes for Holt — after playoff final pain with Partick Thistle last term.

Docherty and Holt both missed from 12 yards as the Jags blew a comfortable aggregate advantage to lose out against Ross County on penalties.

“I want to prove myself, and also show any doubters who said “you bottled it last year”,” continued Docherty.

“For myself and Big Holty, you miss a penalty each in the play-off final to get your team up — of course you carry that with you.

“It’s a bad thing at the time, but maybe it’s not a bad thing to have on your mind because you say: “I’m not going through that again.””

