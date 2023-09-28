Dundee United happy to follow ‘best in the world’ template in Championship charge

Jim Goodwin hopes a watertight back-line can provide the platform for Dundee United’s Championship charge.

The Tangerines have conceded just TWO league goals during their run to the summit of the second tier, giving them the joint-best defensive record in Scottish football along with Rangers.

And while Goodwin is determined to combine that stoic streak with attacking flair — as they did during comprehensive wins at Arbroath and Ayr United — he believes building from the back is the hallmark of every successful side.

Even the champions of Europe.

Late scenes in the Highlands 😱 Chris Mochrie squeezing one home in added time to send 10-man United top of the table! 📈#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/8wYE15Kvlx — SPFL (@spfl) September 25, 2023

“If you look at football in general, the teams that win titles tend to be the sides with the best defensive records,” said the Irishman.

“Even the best teams in the world; even Manchester City, with all their attacking ability, don’t give much away at the back.”

Strong spine

United’s centre-back pairing of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt made a combined 24 clearances against Inverness on Saturday; 14 and 10, respectively.

For context, the ENTIRE Caley Jags’ team made 23 (StatsBomb).

“We have a very strong spine, with Gallagher, Holt and Jack Walton. We have become a very difficult team to score against,” he continued.

“Every time a ball comes into the box, it seems like Kev or Deccy are the ones who get their head on it. There’s a desire to defend well and win challenges. Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw, who might not get the same attention, have been excellent as well.

“I can’t think of too many games where Jack (Walton) has been forced to make three or four big saves, and that’s credit to the hard work being done in front of him.

“That defensive stability will definitely give us the sort of platform any team needs if they are going to challenge for a title over a long, hard season.”

Praise for Archie Meekison

Meanwhile, Goodwin has outlined the potential of playmaker Archie Meekison after the youngster was given the nod in Saturday’s breathless victory.

Many expected United to make a like-for-like swap for the trip to the Highlands, with Kai Fotheringham seemingly a natural replacement for the suspended Mathew Cudjoe.

But Goodwin pitched a curveball and deployed Meekison in a more advanced role — and was rewarded with a strong showing. No player on the pitch had more shots (four), with one of those efforts rattling the woodwork.

Only Scott McMann made more key passes.

All of which came as no surprise to Goodwin, who reckons the Scotland under-21 international can count himself unfortunate not to have had more starting opportunities this season.

“We see Archie’s quality every day in training and he has great awareness of space,” lauded Goodwin. “For a young lad, he is very intelligent.

“We want players like Archie and Deccy Glass to get on the ball in the attacking third because — as Deccy has already proved — he is capable of assisting and scoring. Archie is the same, and was so unlucky to hit the post up in Inverness.

“He has been unfortunate with a couple of little niggles and then was away on international duty during the SPFL Trust Trophy game against Dunfermline, which he would definitely have started.

“Archie is a creative type who can play a number of positions and we’ve got high hopes for him.”