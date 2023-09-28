Dundee United happy to follow ‘best in the world’ template in Championship charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United happy to follow ‘best in the world’ template in Championship charge

The Tangerines boast the joint-best defensive record in Scottish league football.

By Alan Temple
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton of Dundee United
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton, two rocks in the United backline. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin hopes a watertight back-line can provide the platform for Dundee United’s Championship charge.

The Tangerines have conceded just TWO league goals during their run to the summit of the second tier, giving them the joint-best defensive record in Scottish football along with Rangers.

And while Goodwin is determined to combine that stoic streak with attacking flair — as they did during comprehensive wins at Arbroath and Ayr United — he believes building from the back is the hallmark of every successful side.

Even the champions of Europe.

“If you look at football in general, the teams that win titles tend to be the sides with the best defensive records,” said the Irishman.

“Even the best teams in the world; even Manchester City, with all their attacking ability, don’t give much away at the back.”

Strong spine

 

United’s centre-back pairing of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt made a combined 24 clearances against Inverness on Saturday; 14 and 10, respectively.

For context, the ENTIRE Caley Jags’ team made 23 (StatsBomb).

“We have a very strong spine, with Gallagher, Holt and Jack Walton. We have become a very difficult team to score against,” he continued.

“Every time a ball comes into the box, it seems like Kev or Deccy are the ones who get their head on it. There’s a desire to defend well and win challenges. Scott McMann and Liam Grimshaw, who might not get the same attention, have been excellent as well.

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United
Holt, right, was outstanding at the weekend. Image: SNS

“I can’t think of too many games where Jack (Walton) has been forced to make three or four big saves, and that’s credit to the hard work being done in front of him.

“That defensive stability will definitely give us the sort of platform any team needs if they are going to challenge for a title over a long, hard season.”

Praise for Archie Meekison

Meanwhile, Goodwin has outlined the potential of playmaker Archie Meekison after the youngster was given the nod in Saturday’s breathless victory.

Many expected United to make a like-for-like swap for the trip to the Highlands, with Kai Fotheringham seemingly a natural replacement for the suspended Mathew Cudjoe.

But Goodwin pitched a curveball and deployed Meekison in a more advanced role — and was rewarded with a strong showing. No player on the pitch had more shots (four), with one of those efforts rattling the woodwork.

Only Scott McMann made more key passes.

All of which came as no surprise to Goodwin, who reckons the Scotland under-21 international can count himself unfortunate not to have had more starting opportunities this season.

Archie Meekison celebrates Dundee United's win over Inverness
Meekison, No.17, celebrates Chris Mochrie’s winner at the weekend. Image: SNS

“We see Archie’s quality every day in training and he has great awareness of space,” lauded Goodwin. “For a young lad, he is very intelligent.

“We want players like Archie and Deccy Glass to get on the ball in the attacking third because — as Deccy has already proved — he is capable of assisting and scoring. Archie is the same, and was so unlucky to hit the post up in Inverness.

“He has been unfortunate with a couple of little niggles and then was away on international duty during the SPFL Trust Trophy game against Dunfermline, which he would definitely have started.

“Archie is a creative type who can play a number of positions and we’ve got high hopes for him.”

