Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course

A family home nestled between two holes on a historic Fife golf course has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom house sits between the 9th and 16th holes at Leven Links.

The property, on East Links in Leven, is for sale at offers over £400,000.

The spacious ground-floor sitting room has sea views across the Forth towards Berwick Law and Edinburgh.

It comes with a fireplace and gas fire set in a marble and timber surround.

There is more entertaining space with a dining room along with a walk-in pantry.

The kitchen is flooded with natural light thanks to the doors to the garden.

One of the bedrooms sits on the ground floor with access to an en-suite shower room.

Upstairs are three further spacious bedrooms with views over the golf holes and to the sea beyond, and there is also a family bathroom.

Although surrounded by tees, fairways and greens, the house does have some of its own outdoor space.

A front garden laid with gravel has established plants and shrubs.

There are further enclosed and paved areas at the side and rear of the house, with a gate to access the driveway.

Fife Properties, which is marketing the home, describes it as an “extremely desirable” house in a “sought-after” area of Levenmouth.

Leven Links dates back more than 150 years, and is said to be one of the oldest areas of golfing land anywhere in the world.

The course has hosted final qualifying for several Open Championships along with a range of other tournaments.

A round on the course can cost more than £100 during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, in Dundee, a house overlooking Ballumbie golf course has also gone up for sale.