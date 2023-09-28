Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course

The four-bedroom property, which has gone on the market, also boasts views over the Forth.

By Ben MacDonald
House in between two holes at Leven Links golf course for sale
The Leven home sits in between the 9th and 16th holes at Leven Links golf course. Image: Fife Properties

A family home nestled between two holes on a historic Fife golf course has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom house sits between the 9th and 16th holes at Leven Links.

The property, on East Links in Leven, is for sale at offers over £400,000.

The property on East Links. Image: Fife Properties
The house is not far from the coast. Image: Fife Properties

The spacious ground-floor sitting room has sea views across the Forth towards Berwick Law and Edinburgh.

It comes with a fireplace and gas fire set in a marble and timber surround.

There is more entertaining space with a dining room along with a walk-in pantry.

The lounge offers Firth of Forth views
The lounge offers views of the Forth. Image: Fife Properties
Kitchen offers patio access
The kitchen offers access to the patio and rear garden. Image: Fife Properties
Kitchen comes with hob, oven and extractor fan
The kitchen comes with modern fittings. Image: Fife Properties
Seating area
The dining area. Image: Fife Properties
The downstairs bedroom. Image: Fife Properties
En-suite with shower
The downstairs en-suite. Image: Fife Properties

The kitchen is flooded with natural light thanks to the doors to the garden.

One of the bedrooms sits on the ground floor with access to an en-suite shower room.

Upstairs are three further spacious bedrooms with views over the golf holes and to the sea beyond, and there is also a family bathroom.

Master bedroom with courtyard views
An upstairs bedroom with bay window. Image: Fife Properties
The upstairs rooms are spacious. Image: Fife Properties
The windows offer bright light
A third upstairs bedroom. Image: Fife Properties
The tiled family bathroom
The modern family bathroom. Image: Fife Properties
The bathroom has a bath and separate shower. Image: Fife Properties

Although surrounded by tees, fairways and greens, the house does have some of its own outdoor space.

A front garden laid with gravel has established plants and shrubs.

There are further enclosed and paved areas at the side and rear of the house, with a gate to access the driveway.

The front garden overlooks the course. Image: Fife Properties
The new residents will be able to watch golfers in action. Image: Fife Properties
More of the outdoor space. Image: Fife Properties
An outside seating area nestled among the flowers and plants. Image: Fife Properties
The house comes with established plants and shrubs. Image: Fife Properties
Another seating area outside. Image: Fife Properties

Fife Properties, which is marketing the home, describes it as an “extremely desirable” house in a “sought-after” area of Levenmouth.

Leven Links dates back more than 150 years, and is said to be one of the oldest areas of golfing land anywhere in the world.

The course has hosted final qualifying for several Open Championships along with a range of other tournaments.

A round on the course can cost more than £100 during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, in Dundee, a house overlooking Ballumbie golf course has also gone up for sale.

