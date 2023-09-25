Dundee house is a golfer’s paradise with balcony overlooking Ballumbie course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee house is a golfer’s paradise with balcony overlooking Ballumbie course

The four-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £290,000.

By Chloe Burrell
Dundee house overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The spectacular Dundee home overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course. Image: Rosie Fraser

A spacious family home in Dundee with an uninterrupted view over Ballumbie Castle Golf Course is for sale.

The four-bedroom property is situated in a secluded cul-de-sac on the edge of the city.

The award-winning golf course is right next door and can be viewed from a large wraparound balcony.

On the ground floor, the semi-detached home has a large kitchen with a dishwasher which has space for a table.

House in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The property is on the market for offers over £290,000. Image: Rosie Fraser
Kitchen in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The large kitchen has space for a dining room table. Image: Rosie Fraser
Kitchen in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The kitchen has a built-in dishwasher. Image: Rosie Fraser
Sitting room in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The living room and dining room are open-plan. Image: Rosie Fraser
Dining room in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
There are patio doors out to the back garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bathroom in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The modern toilet on the ground floor. Image: Rosie Fraser
Dining room in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
There is plenty of space for entertaining in the dining and living room. Image: Rosie Fraser

Next door there is a spacious living and dining room with patio doors opening out to the back garden.

There is also a modern toilet and access to a garage.

Heading upstairs there are two double bedrooms to the front of the property, both with built-in storage, as well as a newly-fitted family bathroom.

To the rear there is a further double bedroom and a master bedroom with a built-in mirrored wardrobe and a newly-fitted en-suite shower room.

Bedroom of house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The two bedrooms at the front of the property have built-in storage. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bedroom of house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Gardens.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Rosie Fraser
Family bathroom of house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The newly-fitted family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bedroom in house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The master bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bathroom of house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Balcony of house in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
The two back rooms have access to the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser

The two back rooms have access to the balcony.

Outside, there is space to park up to three cars and a flower bed border to the front.

There is also a raised decking area that is perfect for entertaining and taking in the view of the golf course.

House in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
There is space to park up to three cars on the driveway. Image: Rosie Fraser
House in Dundee overlooking Ballumbie Golf Course.
There is a raised decking area out the back, which is perfect for entertaining. Image: Rosie Fraser

The property is only a short drive from Broughty Ferry High Street.

The home is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser at offers over £290,000.

