Dundee house is a golfer’s paradise with balcony overlooking Ballumbie course

A spacious family home in Dundee with an uninterrupted view over Ballumbie Castle Golf Course is for sale.

The four-bedroom property is situated in a secluded cul-de-sac on the edge of the city.

The award-winning golf course is right next door and can be viewed from a large wraparound balcony.

On the ground floor, the semi-detached home has a large kitchen with a dishwasher which has space for a table.

Next door there is a spacious living and dining room with patio doors opening out to the back garden.

There is also a modern toilet and access to a garage.

Heading upstairs there are two double bedrooms to the front of the property, both with built-in storage, as well as a newly-fitted family bathroom.

To the rear there is a further double bedroom and a master bedroom with a built-in mirrored wardrobe and a newly-fitted en-suite shower room.

The two back rooms have access to the balcony.

Outside, there is space to park up to three cars and a flower bed border to the front.

There is also a raised decking area that is perfect for entertaining and taking in the view of the golf course.

The property is only a short drive from Broughty Ferry High Street.

The home is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser at offers over £290,000.