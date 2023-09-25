5 talking points with Arbroath on brink of best winning run in almost 22 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

5 talking points with Arbroath on brink of best winning run in almost 22 years

Lichties have won five successive games for only the fourth time in the last two decades.

Arbroath are one win away from their best sequence of victories since 2001. Image: SNS.
Arbroath are one win away from their best sequence of victories since 2001. Image: SNS.
By Ewan Smith

Arbroath made it a fantastic five wins in a row on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

That propelled the Angus side into third place, just a point off Raith Rovers and two off Championship leaders Dundee United.

Since losing their opening three games to Dundee United and Queen’s Park (twice), Arbroath have beaten Morton, Ayr United, Inverness, Airdrieonians and Partick.

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Dick Campbell’s side that has also put them on the brink of their best winning streak since 2001.

Victory Saturday’s visitors Inverness on Saturday will take them to six-in-a-row for the first time in 22 years.

Here Courier Sport looks at five talking points behind the Arbroath revival:

Arbroath: Winning streaks since 2001

Bobby Linn celebrates Arbroath's League One title win in 2019 - one of his favourite moments in maroon.
Arbroath claimed the 2019 League One title. Image: SNS

Arbroath have only gone on a five-game winning run four times in the last two decades.

In fact, that’s a feat they never even managed to achieve two years ago as they came to within two points of winning the Championship.

Crucially, every time they’ve done it they’ve been right in the mix for promotion.

2018

It’s almost five years since they last won five-in-a-row.

In October and November 2018, they beat League One rivals Dumbarton, Stranraer, East Fife, Montrose and Brechin City.

Lichties went on to win the title and have been a permanent fixture in the Championship ever since.

2011

In August and September 2011, East Fife, Stirling, Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Brechin City were all defeated in a Lichties winning streak in Scottish football’s third tier.

Arbroath narrowly missed out on back-to-back promotions that year after a play-off defeat to Dumbarton.

2007

In February and March 2007, Arbroath managed five straight wins over Stenhousemuir, East Fife, Berwick Rangers, Montrose and Elgin City in the bottom tier.

They narrowly missed out on the title to Berwick that year, with Queen’s Park pipping them to promotion via play-offs.

2001

The last time Arbroath managed six successive victories was in 2001 as Clydebank, Stranraer (twice), Queen’s Park, Queen of the South and Stenhousemuir were all defeated.

Arbroath were promoted to the equivalent of the Championship that year.

Togetherness is more than just a word

The Arbroath squad has a real togetherness. Image: SNS.

It’s so easy to brandish buzzwords about without actually backing them up with real substance.

One of the in vogue words in football these days is ‘togetherness.’

It’s a word emblazoned on the Arbroath players’ tunnel and it perfectly sums up the Angus club both on and off the park.

That spirit has been clearly evident on the park in recent weeks and never more so than when they celebrate goals en masse.

Behind the scenes, as Craig Slater recently told Courier Sport, everyone from the the stewards to the office staff to the chairman Mike Caird, make Arbroath a warm, welcoming environment.

A happy place makes for a happy team.

Survival first for Arbroath

Dick Campbell is targeting survival first for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Dick Campbell will, quite rightly, take a cautious approach to Arbroath’s current form.

Last year’s last ditch survival made for another successful season but also ensures there will be no complacency at Arbroath.

The quicker they can get to that elusive 40-point tally and secure safety, the better.

A win on Saturday would open up a 14-point gap over bottom club Inverness.

Even after playing a game more than the Highlanders, that’s a fairly formidable cushion over the automatic relegation spot.

Arbroath’s strength has always been upsetting the odds as the underdogs.

And they are thriving now that many wrote them off after a heavy opening day defeat to Dundee United.

There’s something special about this Arbroath squad

Despite an inevitable cautious approach to their current situation, Arbroath are not in third place by accident.

They are there on merit.

Their summer transfers, thanks to a combined effort between head of recruitment Barry Sellars, Dick Campbell and assistant Ian Campbell, have been exceptional.

And in contrast to 2021/22, they are all signed players.

Arbroath don’t currently have a player on loan and the form of Aaron Steele, Craig Slater, Jermaine Hylton, Kenan Dunnwald-Turan has been outstanding in recent weeks.

Barry Sellars is the Arbroath head of recruitment. Image: Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.

Add in some superb displays from the sidelines from Jay Bird, Leighton McIntosh, Mark Stowe, Ali Adams and Saturday’s debutant Jess Norey and you have quite a squad.

Darren Lyon is yet to feature but will be a crucial squad member.

Arbroath look far more dynamic in attack and have scored 16 goals in five games.

And they are very solid in defence with Derek Gaston now just three clean sheets off equalling the club’s all-time shut-out record.

Don’t forget the Arbroath old guard

Gaston is a player who can now be considered part of the ‘old guard’ at Arbroath.

He’s part of a core group of players who have been central to the success of Lichties in the Championship.

Year-after-year, the likes of Gaston, Colin Hamilton, David Gold, Michael McKenna, Ricky Little, Scott Stewart and Tam O’Brien have been consistently good.

David Gold has been a key figure in the Arbroath squad for nine seasons. Image: SNS.

Even last year, in their hour of need, those players stepped up to the plate.

You’d imagine several of them are likely to hang around for testimonials.

Gold has played in 10 out of 11 positions for Arbroath in his nine seasons including goalkeeper.

This year, he has found a new home in the midfield engine room – alongside the superb Slater.

Michael McKenna won Championship Player of the Year for Arbroath in 2021/22. Image: Arbroath FC.

His consistent displays have freed up Michael McKenna to reproduce the level of performances that led to him being named SPFL Championship Player of the Year in 2021/22.

Hammy’s presence off the park has been critical this term, as he recovers from long-term injury.

Skipper O’Brien has led by example, assisted superbly by Little, while Scott Stewart has seamlessly adapted from right midfield to left-back.

More from Football

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee debacle at Dens showing robotic referees are out of touch
Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Declan Glass relishes best EVER Dundee United run as Tannadice ace vows not to…
Blair Lyons, Kane Hester and Graham Webster of Montrose FC.
Blair Lyons says 'three dogs up front' are helping Montrose snarl way up league
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr's Dundee testimonial opponent announced as stalwart says it would 'mean the absolute…
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Chris Mochrie hopes patience pays off as Dundee United kid welcomes Goodwin pathway
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee scorer Amadou Bakayoko not satisfied with draws as he reveals lofty Dens Park…
The Dunfermline players celebrate Michael O'Halloran's goal. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Michael O'Halloran enjoying move to Dunfermline after 'annoying' start
Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Dunfermline's James McPake, Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O'Halloran. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Strong transfer window leads to solid start while star's form…
Delirious Dundee United players go to take the acclaim of the travelling fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's crucial tweak and a Tangerine colossus

Conversation