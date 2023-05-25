Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Derek Gaston eyes up Arbroath clean sheet record as keeper looks forward to 11th Championship season

Gaston is just seven clean sheets behind current Dundee United goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe in the rankings.

By Ewan Smith
Derek Gaston is eyeing up a clean sheet record at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Derek Gaston is eyeing up the chance to become Arbroath’s record clean sheet holder next season.

Gaston was voted Player of the Year by both the Arbroath fans and players after a series of top drawer displays last term.

He kept 12 clean sheets on the back of 20 the year before to soar up the club’s record books.

With 50 clean sheets in 140 games at the Championship side, Gaston is currently placed third in all-time records list.

Second placed Darren Hill kept 52 clean sheets in 196 Arbroath appearances.

Current Dundee United goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe, leads the way, on 57 from 242 games.

But with a record of better than a clean sheet every three games, there’s every reason to believe Gaston will top the list next summer.

That would place Gaston in the record books at two clubs.

He is currently fifth in the clean sheets list at Morton with 68 from 218 games.

“I’m on 50 clean sheets and it would be nice to get more for Arbroath,” said Gaston.

“I’d really like to become the record holder at the club.

 

“I was in the top five at Morton and will leave Arbroath, at least, in the top three.

“But I’d like more and I’ll do my best to get to the top of the pile by the end of the new season.

“When I retire, it would be good to look back and say I’m on the list for two clubs.”

Gaston is gearing up to play his 11th season in the Championship.

He spent six years at that level with Ton.

Derek Gaston is Championship survivor

And Gaston will be Arbroath’s first choice keeper in the Championship for a fifth successive season.

“Next year will be my 11th season in this league,” said Gaston.

“That’s a lot of games in the same league but I wouldn’t have it any other way – unless we were in the Premiership.

“There are a lot of big teams that have good crowds.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston was the hero for his side. Image: SNS

“I know fans and players like variety and it’s nice to go to different stadiums.

“But give me Inverness four times a season any day if it means I’m in the Championship.

“It’s nice to get recognition from players and fans with the award.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing if I’m honest. I’m not really one for the limelight.

“I just get on with my job but I’m grateful to people for voting for me.

“Next year I hope I can still put in those kind of performances but someone at the other end of the pitch scores 20+ goals to win it.”

