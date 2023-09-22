Craig Slater: Arbroath have earned respect across Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Slater: Arbroath have earned respect across Scottish football

Slater says Angus club have won fans across the country for establishing themselves as the only part-time team in the Championship.

By Ewan Smith
Craig Slater has impressed at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Craig Slater has impressed at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Craig Slater insists Arbroath have earned respect from across the Scottish game for establishing themselves in the Championship.

The Angus side have defied the odds to solidify their place in Scottish football’s second tier for five successive seasons.

And they came close to going one stage further in 2021/22 as they missed out on the Championship title to Kilmarnock by just two points.

But that fabulous run, coupled with the enormous strides the club has made off the park, has earned Arbroath plaudits across the game.

Lichties trebled their turnover last year to £1.88 million and sold over 2,300 kits with their merchandise department booming under commercial director Paul Reid’s watch.

Fitness

Arbroath have built their club on a ‘togetherness’ mantra. Image: SNS

On the field, the part-timers continue to go toe-to-toe with nine full-time sides and never get caught short of fitness.

And, after four wins in a row, they could go second on Saturday – if they beat Partick Thistle and Dundee United slip-up in Inverness.

“A lot of people round about where I stay in the Glasgow area respect Arbroath,” said midfielder Slater.

“They remember Arbroath for the run a few years ago that almost seen the club promoted to the Premiership.

“I’m sure Arbroath won a lot of new fans that year.

“People still ask how the club is doing. They hold Arbroath in high regard and you can see why.

“An incredible amount of work has gone into get to the club to where it is.

“It hasn’t happened overnight or by accident.

“It’s thriving off the park and on it we may be part-time but no-one can ever look at us and say we are lacking in fitness.

Craig Slater is thriving at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“Everyone is so professional and looks after themselves when they are away from the game.

“We don’t want to give anyone scope to talk about our fitness.

“The only thing we want them to talk about is how many good players we have at our club.

“At an absolute minimum, Arbroath has to be at it every week.

“You’d expect that from any club but especially from an Arbroath side that has a togetherness mantra.”

Craig Slater earning Arbroath fan plaudits

Slater has bought into the Arbroath way since joining in the summer from Forfar.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle star has also settled in well on the pitch.

In recent weeks he has been a regular star performer.

His box-to-box running is making his popular with the Arbroath crowd.

And Slater won the TASC Arbroath Supporters’ Club Player of the Match in the 4-0 win over Airdrieonians last weekend.

That made it four wins in a row with 13 goals scored and 3 conceded.

Craig Slater says Arbroath didn’t show what they are capable of in an opening day loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS

Remarkably, after a 4-0 opening day defeat to Dundee United in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, Arbroath now have a positive goal difference.

But with a trip to Glasgow on the cards to face Jags, Arbroath will have to dig deep to make it five-in-a-row.

Slater, who played in Stuart Bannigan’s Partick testimonial last week, added: “It’s amazing how quickly it can change in football.

“People would have written us off after watching the Dundee United game.

“That’s only natural. But we knew in the dressing room that we didn’t give the best version of ourselves that day.

“It wasn’t a lack of effort. Sometimes it doesn’t click.

“But I’m sure people saw it and thought Arbroath aren’t going to be strong this year.

“That will have changed now. We’ve won four games, scored 13 and conceded three. We are doing our job at both ends of the pitch.

“Other teams will be taking note.

“But the last result has gone. We can’t change it.

“We have to move onto this week against Partick and go again.”

