Craig Slater: Arbroath have earned respect across Scottish football

Craig Slater insists Arbroath have earned respect from across the Scottish game for establishing themselves in the Championship.

The Angus side have defied the odds to solidify their place in Scottish football’s second tier for five successive seasons.

And they came close to going one stage further in 2021/22 as they missed out on the Championship title to Kilmarnock by just two points.

But that fabulous run, coupled with the enormous strides the club has made off the park, has earned Arbroath plaudits across the game.

Lichties trebled their turnover last year to £1.88 million and sold over 2,300 kits with their merchandise department booming under commercial director Paul Reid’s watch.

Fitness

On the field, the part-timers continue to go toe-to-toe with nine full-time sides and never get caught short of fitness.

And, after four wins in a row, they could go second on Saturday – if they beat Partick Thistle and Dundee United slip-up in Inverness.

“A lot of people round about where I stay in the Glasgow area respect Arbroath,” said midfielder Slater.

“They remember Arbroath for the run a few years ago that almost seen the club promoted to the Premiership.

“I’m sure Arbroath won a lot of new fans that year.

Can miracles happen? Tonight, part-time Arbroath face Kilmarnock in a match which will ultimately decide the Championship title. Earlier this year, we visited the club to discuss their historic season for BBC One’s Football Focus. Watch the full film: https://t.co/y5AlyglzFd pic.twitter.com/BUgGT1dzfP — Studio Something (@s0methingsays) April 22, 2022

“People still ask how the club is doing. They hold Arbroath in high regard and you can see why.

“An incredible amount of work has gone into get to the club to where it is.

“It hasn’t happened overnight or by accident.

“It’s thriving off the park and on it we may be part-time but no-one can ever look at us and say we are lacking in fitness.

“Everyone is so professional and looks after themselves when they are away from the game.

“We don’t want to give anyone scope to talk about our fitness.

“The only thing we want them to talk about is how many good players we have at our club.

“At an absolute minimum, Arbroath has to be at it every week.

“You’d expect that from any club but especially from an Arbroath side that has a togetherness mantra.”

Craig Slater earning Arbroath fan plaudits

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH – RESULT Congratulations to Craig Slater on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in our Lichties 4-0 win over Airdrie yesterday. It was another superb performance from our summer signing. Thanks to all Who voted 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/gDP7higH2j — TASC (@TASC1878) September 17, 2023

Slater has bought into the Arbroath way since joining in the summer from Forfar.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle star has also settled in well on the pitch.

In recent weeks he has been a regular star performer.

His box-to-box running is making his popular with the Arbroath crowd.

And Slater won the TASC Arbroath Supporters’ Club Player of the Match in the 4-0 win over Airdrieonians last weekend.

That made it four wins in a row with 13 goals scored and 3 conceded.

Remarkably, after a 4-0 opening day defeat to Dundee United in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, Arbroath now have a positive goal difference.

But with a trip to Glasgow on the cards to face Jags, Arbroath will have to dig deep to make it five-in-a-row.

Slater, who played in Stuart Bannigan’s Partick testimonial last week, added: “It’s amazing how quickly it can change in football.

“People would have written us off after watching the Dundee United game.

“That’s only natural. But we knew in the dressing room that we didn’t give the best version of ourselves that day.

“It wasn’t a lack of effort. Sometimes it doesn’t click.

“But I’m sure people saw it and thought Arbroath aren’t going to be strong this year.

🌪 Jermaine Hylton twisting and turning to send the Red Lichties into the top 4️⃣#cinchChamp | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/whilv5n40r — SPFL (@spfl) September 18, 2023

“That will have changed now. We’ve won four games, scored 13 and conceded three. We are doing our job at both ends of the pitch.

“Other teams will be taking note.

“But the last result has gone. We can’t change it.

“We have to move onto this week against Partick and go again.”