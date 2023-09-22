Fife man jailed after Cowdenbeath chip shop racist rant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man jailed after Cowdenbeath chip shop racist rant

Christopher Godden also smashed a fridge display in the takeaway and abused a worker in another shop.

By Jamie McKenzie
Godden abused staff and smashed a fridge display in AJ's takeaway in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Godden abused staff and smashed a fridge display in AJ's takeaway in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.

A man ordered chips in a Cowdenbeath takeaway, then racially abused a worker and smashed a glass display.

Christopher Godden requested the food at AJ’s, before revealing he had no money and bursting into a tirade, which included shouts of “you are paedophiles, you guys are rapists”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 36-year-old also entered a convenience store in the Fife town that day and accused a customer of being a paedophile and challenged an employee to a “square go” as he was escorted out.

Godden, of Main Street, Lumphinnans, appeared in the dock for sentencing having previously admitted his crimes.

Takeaway terror

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the offending took place in the centre of Cowdenbeath on August 21.

She said Godden entered the Usave shop in Broad Street and “appeared to be challenging a customer, accusing them of being a paedophile.”

He was overheard by an employee and asked to leave and “put his hand lightly on him”.

She said: “The accused responded by saying ‘don’t touch me’ and ‘c’mon then, square go,’ seemingly challenging witness Gibson to a fight”.

 Usave, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath
Usave, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.

The fiscal depute said Godden also entered AJ’s takeaway that day and requested chips.

She said: “He then indicated he did not have any money and began shouting in the takeaway, ‘you are paedophiles, you guys are rapists’, then he grabbed a glass display, pulling at a frame, causing it to break and the glass smashed and landed on the floor.

“There was other shouting at other members of the public but directed towards (an employee) the word ‘Indian’ or ‘p*ki'”.

Police were contacted about both incidents and Godden was ultimately arrested and taken to custody in Dunfermline.

The cost of the damage in the takeaway was not available to the court.

‘Particularly unsavoury episodes’

Godden pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner at AJ’s takeaway and vandalising property at the Perth Road takeaway by seizing and pulling a glass fridge and damaging it.

He pled guilty to a third charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a Usave retail worker by making alarming remarks and threats of violence towards him.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Godden understands these to be “particularly unsavoury episodes”.

The court heard Godden is already on a community payback order with unpaid work and supervision and this offending happened after it was imposed.

The lawyer said Godden has untreated mental health problems although he “seems now to be accepting they are exacerbated by his misuse of alcohol”.

The lawyer said his client has undertaken anger management and has set up his own business in the tiling industry, though the work is periodical.

Jailed

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson pointed out Godden’s record discloses he has been made the subject of eight community payback orders (CPO) since 2014 and but for a short period after 2017, has continued to offend.

The sheriff said: “No retail worker deserves to be abused and threatened with violence in the course of their employment.”

The sheriff said the repeated failures of community-based disposals, together with the nature and gravity of these offences and his record, meant there was no alternative to custody and jailed him for six months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Lyon.
Fife man on Register for sexually assaulting woman in front of husband at bus…
John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child
Martin Sharp must register as a sex offender for five years.
Government worker who sexually assaulted sleeping woman in Fife placed on Sex Offenders Register
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Prison officer assault Picture shows; James Ellis. Perth Prison. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 20/09/2023
Fife inmate tells sheriff 'that's made my year' after being spared jail for Perth…
Gregor Dougal was found guilty of all charges and will be sentenced later.
Head teacher guilty of abusing boys at residential schools
Francis Dodson presented various documents to support his request.
International security expert from Fife begs sheriff for absolute discharge after domestic abuse conviction
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee businessman's single punch broke victim's jaw in Broughty Ferry pub
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending