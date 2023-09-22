New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opening at Perth hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opening at Perth hotel

The Shimla Dining Inn will officially launch at the Grampian Hotel on York Place on October 6.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Rajan Kharal (chef), Sunil Pokhrel (manager), Kashiram Bhandari (owner) and Dilaram Panthi (chef) at the Grampian Hotel's new Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant.
Left to right: Rajan Kharal (chef), Sunil Pokhrel (manager), Kashiram Bhandari (owner) and Dilaram Panthi (chef) at the Grampian Hotel's new Shimla Dining Inn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new restaurant serving up Nepalese and Indian cuisine is opening at a Perth hotel.

The Shimla Dining Inn will officially launch at the Grampian Hotel on York Place on October 6.

Staff have already had a soft opening to let customers sample the food.

The restaurant has a vast menu with a selection of pakora, curry and biryani dishes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Food served at the Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant in Perth.
Some of the food on offer at the new restaurant. Image: Shimla Dining Inn/Facebook
Food served at the Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant in Perth.
A chicken choila dish. Image: Grampian Hotel and Shimla Dining Inn/Facebook

Owner Kashiram Bhandari, 50, took ownership of the hotel at the end of 2020 but the venue did not have a restaurant.

He says the Nepalese offering has been popular with locals so far.

He told The Courier: “We’ve been given good feedback from locals and also people coming in from abroad staying at the hotel.

Perth hotel boss ‘excited’ about Nepalese restaurant

“We’re excited to see how this venture goes. Hotel-wise, we have done really well, and the restaurant is doing really well since we’ve just opened up.”

Mr Bhandari is also the owner of Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath and Shimla Dining in Wemyss, near Kirkcaldy.

The Cowdenbeath branch has been operating for more than two decades with the Wemyss venue just under a year old.

The outside of the Grampian Hotel and Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant in Perth
Shimla Dining Inn is opening at the Grampian Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A sign for the Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant in Perth
Shimla Dining Inn will serve up both Nepalese and Indian cuisine. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The inside of the Grampian Hotel and Shimla Dining Inn Nepalese restaurant in Perth
The inside of the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “We’ve been at the Wemyss branch for nine months.

“We’ve had the (Grampian) Hotel for three years now but it had no restaurant in it so we decided to open one.”

About £500,000 was invested in the Grampian Hotel after its takeover, with a refurbishment of the accommodation and function room, which can hold between 200 and 250 people.

Mr Bhandari has previously run hotels in India and Dubai.

Elsewhere in Perth, luxury dessert cafe Haute Dolci is preparing to open.

More from Perth & Kinross

John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Matthew Mackie with his book.
Perth teacher pens Scots' Bairns Book of the Year
Burst water main closes road through Perthshire Village
Burst water main closes road through Perthshire village
M90 near Perth where the motorbike was stolen.
Callous thief steals motorbike near Perth - after it broke down on motorway
Unpainted cow sculpture outside CHAS hospice in Kinross
CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail coming to a Perth and Kinross town near you
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Prison officer assault Picture shows; James Ellis. Perth Prison. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 20/09/2023
Fife inmate tells sheriff 'that's made my year' after being spared jail for Perth…
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody are taking over Alyth Hotel.
Incoming owners want Alyth Hotel to put the 'heart' back into the town
Gregor Dougal was found guilty of all charges and will be sentenced later.
Head teacher guilty of abusing boys at residential schools
Two chickens that were killed in the dog attack at the Perth farm and owner Mary Moore
Perth farmer hits out at 'cowardly' dog owner as chickens killed in attack

Conversation