New Nepalese and Indian restaurant opening at Perth hotel

A new restaurant serving up Nepalese and Indian cuisine is opening at a Perth hotel.

The Shimla Dining Inn will officially launch at the Grampian Hotel on York Place on October 6.

Staff have already had a soft opening to let customers sample the food.

The restaurant has a vast menu with a selection of pakora, curry and biryani dishes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Owner Kashiram Bhandari, 50, took ownership of the hotel at the end of 2020 but the venue did not have a restaurant.

He says the Nepalese offering has been popular with locals so far.

He told The Courier: “We’ve been given good feedback from locals and also people coming in from abroad staying at the hotel.

Perth hotel boss ‘excited’ about Nepalese restaurant

“We’re excited to see how this venture goes. Hotel-wise, we have done really well, and the restaurant is doing really well since we’ve just opened up.”

Mr Bhandari is also the owner of Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath and Shimla Dining in Wemyss, near Kirkcaldy.

The Cowdenbeath branch has been operating for more than two decades with the Wemyss venue just under a year old.

He said: “We’ve been at the Wemyss branch for nine months.

“We’ve had the (Grampian) Hotel for three years now but it had no restaurant in it so we decided to open one.”

About £500,000 was invested in the Grampian Hotel after its takeover, with a refurbishment of the accommodation and function room, which can hold between 200 and 250 people.

Mr Bhandari has previously run hotels in India and Dubai.

Elsewhere in Perth, luxury dessert cafe Haute Dolci is preparing to open.