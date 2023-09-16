Haute Dolci: What to expect when luxury dessert café opens in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Haute Dolci: What to expect when luxury dessert café opens in Perth

The Perth café will be the chain's second branch in Scotland.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The former Transform Furniture store on Perth's High Street.
Haute Dolci is to move into the former Transform Furniture store on Perth's High Street. Image: Google Street View.

Luxury dessert café Haute Dolci is set to open a branch in Perth.

Planning permission has been granted for the eatery to move into 226-232 High Street, which was previously occupied by Transform Community Development as a furniture shop.

Transform Furniture, which also has a shop in Dundee, closed its Perth branch on March 17.

Haute Dolci is still to confirm when it will open in Perth, but its arrival will add to the area’s already thriving café quarter alongside Willows, Coffee and Things and Blend Coffee Lounge.

Here is what you need to know about the new arrival.

How big is the Haute Dolci chain?

Haute Dolci has been operating for 12 years.

There are 18 Haute Dolci branches across the UK, including at the O2 in London.

When it opens, Perth will be the company’s second Scottish branch after Edinburgh.

How will the Perth store look?

According to its approved planning application, Haute Dolci customers would be met with a coffee and grab ‘n’ go counter at the entrance, as well as a curved dessert counter.

There will be a waiting and retail space at the front of the café as well as a seating area.

What is so special about the Haute Dolci desserts?

Haute Dolci specialises in luxury desserts and what the firm describes as “edible art”.

It says it takes “immense pride” in its handcrafted selection of desserts.

The company’s website says: “Our meticulously crafted menu features an array of cakes, cheesecakes, fluffy pancakes, indulgent cookie dough, and other exquisite confections.

“All our desserts are crafted using only the finest and freshest ingredients, ensuring every bite is a sensory delight.”

So what is on the dessert menu?

Haute Dolci will be the place to be for those with a sweet tooth.

Its signature collection includes mouthwatering creations Eggsplosion, fondue, San Sebastian cheesecake and Lotus Biscoff croffle.

Eggsplosion. Image: Haute Dolci.

Classics include sticky toffee pudding, berry refresher, tropical paradise and cheesecake.

There is also a French toast selection with chocolate, strawberry and berry as smothering options.

Haute Dolci’s cheeky side is evident in its selection of waffles and croffles.

The chocoholic and choco-berry options do what it says on the tin.

An offer she can't refuse. Image: Haute Dolci.
An offer she can’t refuse. Image: Haute Dolci.

But couples may be tempted to try out dishes entitled ‘An offer he can’t refuse’ and ‘An offer she can’t refuse’.

If all that isn’t enough, there is a selection of cookie dough and pancakes.

Will there be other types of food?

Haute Dolci also offers warm food.

The brunch menu contains favourites such as eggs benedict and English breakfast royale.

Burgers and ‘sandos’ (sandwiches) are also served. Sides include dynamite chicken and loaded fries.

Haute Dolci's hayburg burger.
The hayburg burger. Image: Haute Dolci.

No alcohol is served. But there is an extensive selection of mocktails, milkshakes, warm and cold coffees, tea and soft drinks.

There are vegan options and a children’s menu.

