Haute Dolci: What to expect when luxury dessert café opens in Perth

Luxury dessert café Haute Dolci is set to open a branch in Perth.

Planning permission has been granted for the eatery to move into 226-232 High Street, which was previously occupied by Transform Community Development as a furniture shop.

Transform Furniture, which also has a shop in Dundee, closed its Perth branch on March 17.

Haute Dolci is still to confirm when it will open in Perth, but its arrival will add to the area’s already thriving café quarter alongside Willows, Coffee and Things and Blend Coffee Lounge.

Here is what you need to know about the new arrival.

How big is the Haute Dolci chain?

Haute Dolci has been operating for 12 years.

There are 18 Haute Dolci branches across the UK, including at the O2 in London.

When it opens, Perth will be the company’s second Scottish branch after Edinburgh.

How will the Perth store look?

According to its approved planning application, Haute Dolci customers would be met with a coffee and grab ‘n’ go counter at the entrance, as well as a curved dessert counter.

There will be a waiting and retail space at the front of the café as well as a seating area.

What is so special about the Haute Dolci desserts?

Haute Dolci specialises in luxury desserts and what the firm describes as “edible art”.

It says it takes “immense pride” in its handcrafted selection of desserts.

The company’s website says: “Our meticulously crafted menu features an array of cakes, cheesecakes, fluffy pancakes, indulgent cookie dough, and other exquisite confections.

“All our desserts are crafted using only the finest and freshest ingredients, ensuring every bite is a sensory delight.”

So what is on the dessert menu?

Haute Dolci will be the place to be for those with a sweet tooth.

Its signature collection includes mouthwatering creations Eggsplosion, fondue, San Sebastian cheesecake and Lotus Biscoff croffle.

Classics include sticky toffee pudding, berry refresher, tropical paradise and cheesecake.

There is also a French toast selection with chocolate, strawberry and berry as smothering options.

Haute Dolci’s cheeky side is evident in its selection of waffles and croffles.

The chocoholic and choco-berry options do what it says on the tin.

But couples may be tempted to try out dishes entitled ‘An offer he can’t refuse’ and ‘An offer she can’t refuse’.

If all that isn’t enough, there is a selection of cookie dough and pancakes.

Will there be other types of food?

Haute Dolci also offers warm food.

The brunch menu contains favourites such as eggs benedict and English breakfast royale.

Burgers and ‘sandos’ (sandwiches) are also served. Sides include dynamite chicken and loaded fries.

No alcohol is served. But there is an extensive selection of mocktails, milkshakes, warm and cold coffees, tea and soft drinks.

There are vegan options and a children’s menu.